https://sputniknews.com/20210929/alibaba-to-ban-sale-of-cryptocurrency-mining-equipment-on-its-platform-1089517633.html

Alibaba to Ban Sale of Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment on Its Platform

Alibaba to Ban Sale of Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment on Its Platform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has decided to ban the sale of cryptocurrency mining equipment on its platform, the company said on Monday. 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T12:30+0000

2021-09-29T12:30+0000

2021-09-29T12:30+0000

news

asia & pacific

china

mining

cryptocurrency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082339706_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_d6169ba0b6aef26b68745bb1807e7afe.jpg

"Alibaba.com will prohibit the sale of virtual currency miners in addition to the prohibition of sale of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, BeaoCoin, QuarkCoin, and Ethereum," Alibaba said in an official statement.Alibaba clarifies that the restrictions are related to the tightening of policy on cryptocurrencies by the Chinese government. The ban will also include hardware, software, tutorials, strategies used to obtain virtual currencies, as well as tutorials.The ban will go into effect on 8 October 2021. Alibaba will impose fines on sellers for evading regulations and deliberately misrepresenting a product and, depending on the seriousness of the violation, restrict their activities on the platform, including blocking the account.Alibaba Group was established in 1999 by businessman Jack Ma. It includes several subsidiary companies such as Alibaba Pictures, Alibaba.com, AliExpress.com, Taobao.com, and Tmall.com.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/bitcoin-ethereum-fall-as-china-declares-all-cryptocurrency-related-transactions-illegal-1089366550.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, asia & pacific, china, mining, cryptocurrency