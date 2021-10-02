Registration was successful!
5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region, EMSC Says
5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region, EMSC Says
The earthquake was registered at a depth of 597 kilometres some 170 kilometres south of the Brazilian city of Tarauaca. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has occurred along the Peru-Brazil border region. The tremor struck at around 13:02 GMT on 2 October, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports.No casualties have been reported so far.Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates, whose movement causes high seismic activity.
latin america, earthquake

5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region, EMSC Says

13:18 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 02.10.2021)
The earthquake was registered at a depth of 597 kilometres some 170 kilometres south of the Brazilian city of Tarauaca.
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has occurred along the Peru-Brazil border region. The tremor struck at around 13:02 GMT on 2 October, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates, whose movement causes high seismic activity.
