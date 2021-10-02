5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region, EMSC Says

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has occurred along the Peru-Brazil border region. The tremor struck at around 13:02 GMT on 2 October, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports.No casualties have been reported so far.Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates, whose movement causes high seismic activity.
