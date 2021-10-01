https://sputniknews.com/20211001/venezuela-rolls-out-new-currency-eliminating-six-zeroes-from-previous-one-1089584769.html

Venezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One

The new currency was announced by the Venezuelan Central Bank earlier in August, touted as the beginning of a path to economic recovery. This is the third time... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

A new currency has debuted in Venezuela, now with six fewer zeroes, as the bolivar continues to be hit by massive inflation. Now that all monetary sums expressed in the national currency will be divided by one million, the bolivar will not be changed in its value, with the cut of zeroes intended to ease financial operations and bookkeeping calculations in the national currency.According to the Associated Press, people in Venezuela are not expressing much enthusiasm about the changes.This is the third time that the Venezuelan national currency has lost zeroes, with the late President Hugo Chávez cutting three zeroes from the bolivar in 2008, and his successor Nicolas Maduro proceeding to ditch five zeroes 10 years later.In early August, the Venezuelan Central Bank announced the debut of the digital bolivar with six zeroes fewer in October, saying that the digital currency would mark a new era as the country "begins a path of economic recovery, after the crisis produced by the brutal attack on the economy, national currency, as well as the criminal introduction of the [US] economic and financial blockade". The authorities said that digital payment systems are set to be modernised in order to expand the use of the digital bolivar.Currently, 100 "new" bolivars are worth a little less than $25 dollars. According to reports, some stores in Venezuela have already begun displaying prices in three forms: in US dollars, and in both the old and new bolivars.

Youssef K Venezuelan economist must have their nose really deep in some Zimbabwean/Hungary history these days... Good luck guys ! 2

See you in the ice Rob Peter to reward Paul. Two little Dickie birds sitting on a branch. What happens when St. Peter doesn't come back? 0

