Sullivan Meets French Ambassador to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures

2021-10-01T02:41+0000

On Thursday, Etienne returned to Washington after almost two weeks of absence following the French decision to recall him over the dispute. The decision to send the ambassador back to the United States was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on September 22 after his phone conversation with the US counterpart, Joe Biden."Mr. Sullivan welcomed Ambassador Etienne’s plan to engage with officials across the U.S. government to continue advancing our shared agenda, in advance of President Biden and President Macron meeting in Europe at the end of October," the statement added.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defense and security cooperation. The announcement came as Canberra unilaterally withdrew from the $66 billion agreement on submarines with Paris in favor of the supply of vehicles within the framework of the alliance.

