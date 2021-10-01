Registration was successful!
Putin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
Putin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 72nd... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
In his message, distributed by the Kremlin, Putin praised China's "impressive success in the economic, social, scientific, and technical spheres".Sino-Russian relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, signed in 2001, the Russian president added."I am confident that we will continue to expand Russian-Chinese cooperation in various areas through joint efforts. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening regional and global security and stability", Putin said.
09:02 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 01.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / HOW HWEE YOUNGThe Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing confidence that the countries will continue to expand cooperation.
In his message, distributed by the Kremlin, Putin praised China's "impressive success in the economic, social, scientific, and technical spheres".
Sino-Russian relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, signed in 2001, the Russian president added.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk after the family photo of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2021
Putin, Xi Agree on Joint Approach to ‘Open, Tolerant Interaction’ With All Afghan Parties
26 August, 00:58 GMT
"I am confident that we will continue to expand Russian-Chinese cooperation in various areas through joint efforts. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening regional and global security and stability", Putin said.
