Putin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding

In his message, distributed by the Kremlin, Putin praised China's "impressive success in the economic, social, scientific, and technical spheres".Sino-Russian relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, signed in 2001, the Russian president added."I am confident that we will continue to expand Russian-Chinese cooperation in various areas through joint efforts. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening regional and global security and stability", Putin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing confidence that the countries will continue to expand cooperation.
