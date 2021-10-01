Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/national-id-cards-not-longer-valid-for-most-europeans-traveling-to-uk-home-office-says--1089574094.html
National ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
National ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
LONDON (Sputnik) – Most Europeans citizens will need to show a valid passport to be allowed to enter the United Kingdom from Friday, as the UK government will... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T09:46+0000
2021-10-01T10:26+0000
news
world
travel
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965917_0:0:1679:944_1920x0_80_0_0_7efdd0589bdb25236b6bce90ee1fe099.jpg
"From today (Friday 1 October 2021), most EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens will need a valid passport to enter the UK as the government stops accepting national identity (ID) cards as a travel document", the official announcement said.According to the Home Office, ID cards are some of the most abused documents seen by Border Force officers and, last year, almost half of all false documents detected at the border were issued in the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland.The change will not apply to those who are part of the UK's EU Settlement Scheme or have equivalent rights, who will be able to continue using ID cards to enter the UK until at least 2025.Commenting on the announcement on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the aim was "to strengthen [the] border and deliver on the people's priority to take back control of our immigration system".As part of the Brexit agreement, which saw the UK leave the EU for good in December 2020, London put an end to the free movement of persons from the continent.
https://sputniknews.com/20210802/critics-slam-tinkering-in-overly-restrictive-rules-amid-reports-uk-may-toughen-travel-guidelines-1083505454.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965917_110:0:1561:1088_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba98787858a121c33463561056912fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, travel, uk, covid-19

National ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says

09:46 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 01.10.2021)
© REUTERS / GUY FAULCONBRIDGEQueues of people wait in line at U.K. citizens arrivals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 1, 2021.
Queues of people wait in line at U.K. citizens arrivals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / GUY FAULCONBRIDGE
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – Most Europeans citizens will need to show a valid passport to be allowed to enter the United Kingdom from Friday, as the UK government will stop accepting national identity cards as a travel document following the country's departure from the European Union last year, the Home Office announced.
"From today (Friday 1 October 2021), most EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens will need a valid passport to enter the UK as the government stops accepting national identity (ID) cards as a travel document", the official announcement said.
According to the Home Office, ID cards are some of the most abused documents seen by Border Force officers and, last year, almost half of all false documents detected at the border were issued in the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland.
Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2021
Critics Slam ‘Tinkering in Overly Restrictive Rules’ Amid Reports UK May Toughen Travel Guidelines
2 August, 07:37 GMT
The change will not apply to those who are part of the UK's EU Settlement Scheme or have equivalent rights, who will be able to continue using ID cards to enter the UK until at least 2025.
Commenting on the announcement on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the aim was "to strengthen [the] border and deliver on the people's priority to take back control of our immigration system".

"Firm on those who seek to abuse the system. Fair on those who play by the rules", she tweeted.

As part of the Brexit agreement, which saw the UK leave the EU for good in December 2020, London put an end to the free movement of persons from the continent.
130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:05 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
10:25 GMTRussia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
10:19 GMTLa Palma Eruption: Canary Islands Lava Delta Reaches Size of Over 20 Football Pitches
10:04 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
10:03 GMTTechnical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
10:00 GMTGrammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
09:52 GMTToo Little, Too Late? After Sarah Everard, Women Urged by UK Police to Challenge Arresting Officers
09:51 GMTKremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change
09:46 GMTNational ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
09:41 GMT'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
09:27 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Has Been Promoted to DPRK's Top Ruling Body
09:16 GMT'Alcohol, Drugs, or Dementia': Netizens Giggle as Pelosi's Behaviour During Presser Raises Concerns
09:02 GMTPutin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
09:00 GMTCan Everton, Brighton, or West Ham Crack the Top Four?
08:21 GMTClimate Protest Takes Place in Milan With Greta Thunberg Expected to Join
07:58 GMTDeclassified State Department-Initiated Report Reveals Cause of Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'
07:40 GMTFinland First in EU to Vaccinate Fur Farm Animals Against COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus
07:00 GMTWill Liverpool's Defence Cost Them the Title?
06:58 GMTNorway Digs Out Sensational Bronze Age Military Monument Near Modern F-35 Air Base