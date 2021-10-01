https://sputniknews.com/20211001/national-id-cards-not-longer-valid-for-most-europeans-traveling-to-uk-home-office-says--1089574094.html

National ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says

National ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – Most Europeans citizens will need to show a valid passport to be allowed to enter the United Kingdom from Friday, as the UK government will... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T09:46+0000

2021-10-01T09:46+0000

2021-10-01T10:26+0000

news

world

travel

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965917_0:0:1679:944_1920x0_80_0_0_7efdd0589bdb25236b6bce90ee1fe099.jpg

"From today (Friday 1 October 2021), most EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens will need a valid passport to enter the UK as the government stops accepting national identity (ID) cards as a travel document", the official announcement said.According to the Home Office, ID cards are some of the most abused documents seen by Border Force officers and, last year, almost half of all false documents detected at the border were issued in the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland.The change will not apply to those who are part of the UK's EU Settlement Scheme or have equivalent rights, who will be able to continue using ID cards to enter the UK until at least 2025.Commenting on the announcement on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the aim was "to strengthen [the] border and deliver on the people's priority to take back control of our immigration system".As part of the Brexit agreement, which saw the UK leave the EU for good in December 2020, London put an end to the free movement of persons from the continent.

https://sputniknews.com/20210802/critics-slam-tinkering-in-overly-restrictive-rules-amid-reports-uk-may-toughen-travel-guidelines-1083505454.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, world, travel, uk, covid-19