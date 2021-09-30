Nigel Farage Angry Over UK Fuel Crisis As He Was Hit by Van While Driving Around 7 Petrol Stations
© AP Photo / Danny LawsonBrexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters, during an event at the Washington Central Hotel, in Workington, England, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
The United Kingdom has faced dramatic fuel shortages due to a lack of qualified truck drivers, as many left the country after Brexit. Meanwhile, obtaining a driver's license has been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interruptions in fuel supplies have affected food shipments and other crucial services.
British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage tweeted on Thursday that he was hit by a van while he was desperately looking for fuel.
Criticizing the UK authorities for claiming that the “crisis is easing,” the GB News host said that he “went to seven petrol stations this morning and there was no fuel at any of them.”
“Was then hit by a van whilst stationary at a roundabout. Great start to the day!” he wrote.
The government tell us that the fuel crisis is easing…— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 30, 2021
Fuel supply disruptions continue in Britain despite the fact that the government said earlier in the day that the number of stations remaining without petrol and gasoline has reduced from 60 to 27 percent.
The largest gas station operators, Shell, BP and Esso, have said that there is enough fuel at British refineries, and the UK government announced on Tuesday that it is preparing to mobilize the military to use around 150 army truck drivers.
Gasoline and diesel shortages emerged due to the insufficient number of truck drivers, halting supplies to gas stations. The UK fuel sector across the country needs roughly 100,000 drivers. Many left for the continent after Brexit. The situation worsened because of pandemic-induced restrictive measures, which hinder the training and examinations of new drivers.