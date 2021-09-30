https://sputniknews.com/20210930/nigel-farage-angry-over-uk-fuel-crisis-as-he-was-hit-by-van-while-driving-around-7-petrol-stations-1089563145.html

Nigel Farage Angry Over UK Fuel Crisis As He Was Hit by Van While Driving Around 7 Petrol Stations

British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage tweeted on Thursday that he was hit by a van while he was desperately looking for fuel.Criticizing the UK authorities for claiming that the “crisis is easing,” the GB News host said that he “went to seven petrol stations this morning and there was no fuel at any of them.”Fuel supply disruptions continue in Britain despite the fact that the government said earlier in the day that the number of stations remaining without petrol and gasoline has reduced from 60 to 27 percent.The largest gas station operators, Shell, BP and Esso, have said that there is enough fuel at British refineries, and the UK government announced on Tuesday that it is preparing to mobilize the military to use around 150 army truck drivers.Gasoline and diesel shortages emerged due to the insufficient number of truck drivers, halting supplies to gas stations. The UK fuel sector across the country needs roughly 100,000 drivers. Many left for the continent after Brexit. The situation worsened because of pandemic-induced restrictive measures, which hinder the training and examinations of new drivers.

Rock Those arrogant Brits deserve this chaos. The rest of the Anglo-Zionist gang will follow them soon in their self-inflicted misery. 1

