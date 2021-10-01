Registration was successful!
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
On Thursday, just several hours before the deadline, the US Senate approved an emergency bill to avoid a government shutdown, thus providing the government... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote

16:22 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 01.10.2021)
On Thursday, just several hours before the deadline, the US Senate approved an emergency bill to avoid a government shutdown, thus providing the government with funding until 3 December. However, the Democrat lawmakers are still at an impasse, unable to find common ground regarding the budget.
The Democrats are continuing talks on the crucial infrastructure vote, as their party is still divided on the issue. The progressive wing of the Democratic party refuses to back the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill unless their peers support the $3.5 trillion social and environmental package, proposed by US President Joe Biden.
At the same time, at least two Democrat lawmakers refused to support Biden's plan - West Virginia's Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona's Senator Kyrsten Sinema.
17:01 GMT 01.10.2021
US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
17:01 GMT
16:26 GMT 01.10.2021
House Democrats Meet to Negotiate Budget Deal
