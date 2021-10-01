Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/live-updates-us-democrats-resume-talks-on-deadlocked-budget-bill-after-pelosi-delays-house-vote-1089579424.html
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
On Thursday, just several hours before the deadline, the US Senate approved an emergency bill to avoid a government shutdown, thus providing the government... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T16:22+0000
2021-10-01T16:22+0000
2021-10-01T16:23+0000
us senate
us
budget
government shutdown
us democratic party
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464066_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba63698c2ff9c7791c8219e2461a5993.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464066_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_525ea46ff873ed264a3e5f250e09b59f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us senate, us, budget, government shutdown, us democratic party, nancy pelosi, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Live Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote 16:22 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 01.10.2021)
On Thursday, just several hours before the deadline, the US Senate approved an emergency bill to avoid a government shutdown, thus providing the government with funding until 3 December. However, the Democrat lawmakers are still at an impasse, unable to find common ground regarding the budget.
The Democrats are continuing talks on the crucial infrastructure vote, as their party is still divided on the issue. The progressive wing of the Democratic party refuses to back the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill unless their peers support the $3.5 trillion social and environmental package, proposed by US President Joe Biden.
At the same time, at least two Democrat
lawmakers refused to support Biden's plan
- West Virginia's Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona's Senator Kyrsten Sinema.