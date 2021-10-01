https://sputniknews.com/20211001/us-failure-to-raise-debt-limit-could-put-pressure-on-aaa-rating-fitch-says-1089585745.html

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says

Failure to raise the US debt limit could jeopardise the country's triple-A credit rating, Fitch Ratings warned on Friday

The American lawmakers were not able to agree on the budget plans earlier this week, however, they adopted an emergency bill to prevent a government shutdown after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the US would likely run out of money to service its huge debts by 18 October unless the debt limit is raised or suspended.

