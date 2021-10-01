Registration was successful!
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Grammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
Grammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
Cuban-American pop star Gloria Estefan, 64, shot to fame with her chartbuster hits "Conga", "Anything for You", "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", and many others.
Veteran pop star and three-time Grammy Award-winner Gloria Estefan has broken her silence about a horrific sexual abuse incident when she was nine years old. On the new episode titled "Betrayed By Trusted Adults" for the show "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", Gloria, along with her daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan, hosted the programme where TV personality Clare Crawley opened up about how she was abused by a priest.After Crawley revealed that she had been abused by a "counsellor" while at Catholic school, and had been "the victim of a predator", Estefan too took the plunge to unveil the darkest phase of her life.Without revealing the name of her abuser, Gloria continued, "[abuse] starts little by little and then it goes fast. I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this'. He goes, 'Your father's in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her'".Gloria sensed the danger lurking in her life and her family and was living in anxiety. "I knew the man was insane and that's why I thought he might actually hurt my mother".She mustered up her courage and told everything to her mother one day, who informed the police. However, the police advised her not to press charges because she would "go through worse trauma having to get on a stand and testify".Shocked by her revelation, Gloria's niece Lili said: "You've waited for this moment a long time", with netizens reacting in surprise as they come out in support of her, giving her more power. Gloria's revelation empowered one Twitter user, who revealed experiencing a similar incident like the pop star.
news, society

Grammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine

10:00 GMT 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LARS NIKINEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Singer Gloria Estefan on stage during the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Singer Gloria Estefan on stage during the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LARS NIKI
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Cuban-American pop star Gloria Estefan, 64, shot to fame with her chartbuster hits "Conga", "Anything for You", "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", and many others. She is known as the artist who broke down the barriers for Latin music on the international market and opened the doors for Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin.
Veteran pop star and three-time Grammy Award-winner Gloria Estefan has broken her silence about a horrific sexual abuse incident when she was nine years old.
On the new episode titled "Betrayed By Trusted Adults" for the show "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", Gloria, along with her daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan, hosted the programme where TV personality Clare Crawley opened up about how she was abused by a priest.
After Crawley revealed that she had been abused by a "counsellor" while at Catholic school, and had been "the victim of a predator", Estefan too took the plunge to unveil the darkest phase of her life.

"He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me", she said in the episode.

Without revealing the name of her abuser, Gloria continued, "[abuse] starts little by little and then it goes fast. I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this'. He goes, 'Your father's in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her'".
Gloria sensed the danger lurking in her life and her family and was living in anxiety.
"I knew the man was insane and that's why I thought he might actually hurt my mother".
She mustered up her courage and told everything to her mother one day, who informed the police. However, the police advised her not to press charges because she would "go through worse trauma having to get on a stand and testify".

"Ninety-three percent of abused children know and trust their abusers. And I know this because I was one of them", Gloria said.

Shocked by her revelation, Gloria's niece Lili said: "You've waited for this moment a long time", with netizens reacting in surprise as they come out in support of her, giving her more power.
Gloria's revelation empowered one Twitter user, who revealed experiencing a similar incident like the pop star.
