Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to delivering gas via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary, Russian gas giant Gazprom began deliveries along this route to Croatia
The new agreement was announced mere days after Budapest and the Russian fuel giant signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. 3.5 billion cubic metres of the said gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic metres will come via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October and the terms can be changed after 10 years.
Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia

15:00 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 01.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to delivering gas via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary, Russian gas giant Gazprom began deliveries along this route to Croatia from 1 October, the company said.

"Today, supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary and Croatia have begun via a new route — through the TurkStream gas pipeline and further through the national gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary", Gazprom said in a statement.

The new agreement was announced mere days after Budapest and the Russian fuel giant signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. 3.5 billion cubic metres of the said gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic metres will come via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October and the terms can be changed after 10 years.
