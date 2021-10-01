https://sputniknews.com/20211001/apart-from-hungary-gazprom-began-to-supply-gas-via-turkstream-to-croatia-1089582622.html

Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to delivering gas via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary, Russian gas giant Gazprom began deliveries along this route to Croatia... 01.10.2021

europe

russia

hungary

turkstream

The new agreement was announced mere days after Budapest and the Russian fuel giant signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. 3.5 billion cubic metres of the said gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic metres will come via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October and the terms can be changed after 10 years.

