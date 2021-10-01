'Alcohol, Drugs, or Dementia': Netizens Giggle as Pelosi's Behaviour During Presser Raises Concerns

https://sputniknews.com/20211001/alcohol-drugs-or-dementia-netizens-giggle-as-pelosis-behaviour-during-presser-raises-concerns--1089569247.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has once again entered the limelight. This time her manner even drew the attention of netizens, who raised concerns about Pelosi's head shaking. Aside from this, the politician was spotted sporadically talking with random people - a sign that also confused some Twitterians.The bizarre moment came after Pelosi shared her thoughts on the Biden administration's infrastructure bill and its importance in terms of dealing with migration-related issues during a press conference on 30 September. At the end of the press conference, a journalist asked Pelosi about the so-called "culmination of her career " — words she earlier used to describe the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. When the reporter specified whether that meant the end of her days on Capitol Hill, Pelosi gave a nearly six-minute speech on the importance of the legislation, mentioning the Affordable Care Act, the green economy, a relief policy for migrants and refugees, as well as mentioning a "moral responsibility for our children".Once Pelosi concluded her remarks, she started staring and smiling at the reporter, busily asking him: "Got it?", "Got it?""Think positively", Pelosi concluded while struggling to put on a face mask and leaving the conference room as reporters continued to shout out questions, hoping to get the House speaker to respond.Netizens were quick to suspect that Pelosi might not be okay during her performance, with some even suggesting the politician could have been drunk.

