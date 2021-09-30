https://sputniknews.com/20210930/the-blunder-games-centcom-chief-blames-trump-for-afghan-armys-collapse-1089545342.html

The Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse

Former president Donald Trump’s decision to sign a peace deal with the Taliban* was a key factor in the dramatic mid-August disintegration of the Afghan security forces and government and the country’s takeover by the Islamist militants, General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command (USCENTCOM), has said.McKenzie insisted that he believed “for quite a while” that the Afghan government would inevitably collapse if the US reduced troop numbers below the 2,500 stationed in the country at the end of the Trump presidency, and that “the military would follow” if this took place. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin echoed McKenzie’s complaints, both about the troop withdrawals and the Doha deal.“We did not anticipate the snowballing effect caused by the deals that the Taliban commander struck with local leaders in the wake of the Doha agreement, and that the Doha agreement itself had a demoralising effect on Afghan soldiers,” Austin said.The defence secretary also blamed Afghan military and civilian leaders, saying the US did its best to “build a state, but…could not forge a nation.”Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, the third of the three senior military officer who took part in Wednesday’s hearing, admitted that the Pentagon expected the Afghan government and military to collapse, but suggested intelligence was to blame for getting the timeline wrong.“I think there was a lot of intelligence that clearly indicated that after we withdraw, that it was a likely outcome of a collapse of the military, a collapse of the government. Most of those intelligence assessments indicated that would occur late fall, perhaps early winter, [and that] Kabul might hold till next spring. While we were there though, up through 31 August, there’s no intel assessment that says the government is going to collapse and the military is going to collapse in 11 days that I’m aware of,” Milley said, referring to the 11 days between the day that the Taliban captured its first city in early August, and the fall of Kabul on 15 August.Milley also blamed the State Department for waiting “too long” to order civilian evacuations out of Kabul, resulting in the chaos at the airport in the final two weeks of August.Before Wednesday’s hearing, McKenzie, Austin and Milley appeared before the Senate armed services committee on Tuesday, where they defended the Afghan evacuation as a “logistical success but a strategic failure” and similarly indicated that Biden was to blame for ordering that the 2,500 troop-strong force be withdrawn in April.POTUS Deflects BlameBiden proactively deflected any attempts to finger him for the Afghan calamity last month, telling ABC News on 19 August that his generals “didn’t” recommend keeping 2,500 troops in the country forever, and suggesting their advice was “split.”Biden and other White House staff have also justified the decision to withdraw by pointing to the Doha deal, and saying that if the US did not leave, they would be back at war with the Taliban and would need to send more troops into the war-torn country. “If I had said, ‘we’re gonna stay’, then we’d better prepare to put a whole hell of a lot more troops in,” the president said.The war in Afghanistan was America’s longest war. Begun in late 2001, in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington, the war is estimated to have cost taxpayers over $2.2 trillion (or about $300 million per day for almost 20 years), according to Brown University’s Costs of War project. As many as 100,000 Afghan civilians were killed in the conflict, as were 70,500+ Afghan security forces personnel, tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, over 3,500 US and coalition troops, and 4,000+ western mercenaries.In February 2020, the Trump administration signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, committing the US to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for a halt to militant attacks, and promises not to allow terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh (ISIS)* to operate on Taliban-controlled territories. The agreement also pledged the Taliban to engage in negotiations with what was then the Afghan government to bring peace to the war-torn nation.* Deemed a terrorist group in Russia and many other countries.

