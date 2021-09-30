Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/pakistani-eyewitnesses-say-operation-to-take-out-bin-laden-in-2011-staged-1089538309.html
Pakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
Pakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan (Sputnik) - Almost 11 years since Osama bin Laden, leader of al-Qaeda*, was killed in the Operation Neptune Spear, eyewitnesses and... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T06:00+0000
2021-09-30T06:00+0000
osama bin laden
world
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083675466_0:125:1928:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_cf96e896d4405ea8ff1ff57e7ce2702b.jpg
One of the Pakistani journalists who covered the operation on the ground, Suhail Abbasi, told Sputnik that he believes what happened in Abbottabad in May 2011 was nothing more than a performance to save Washington's face in front of the global community and American citizens.Harun observed the entire operation as it was unfolding, up to when the Pakistani government released a statement called the Abbottabad Commission. He lived a few feet from the building where bin Laden was allegedly located.At first, there were no follow-up reports or other evidence that someone had died in the US raid, Harun noted.Operation Neptune Spear was the code name of the US operation to eliminate the leader and founder of al-Qaeda. Since late 1990s, bin Laden was hiding in Afghanistan with the support from the Taliban*, which ruled parts of the country.After the 11 September 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington, which claimed lives of over 3,000 Americans, the United States demanded the extradition of bin Laden from Afghanistan. The Taliban's refusal to extradite the terrorist prompted the nearly 20-year-long US military intervention in the country.However, bin Laden managed to escape arrest after the Taliban regime in Afghanistan was overthrown by the US and its allies. For several years, the al-Qaeda leader continued to be politically active, constantly appeared on the TV and made new threats, while his location remained unknown.In 2010, the CIA tracked down bin Laden's courier who was visiting his alleged compound in the city of Abbottabad in Pakistan. The operation to kill the al-Qaeda leader commenced on 1 May, 2011, from Afghanistan, after months of surveillance and training the special forces to raid a copy of bin Laden's compound.The terrorist's body was transported to the base in Afghanistan's Jalalabad. There, the body was photographed and the day after, the DNA analysis confirmed that it was bin Laden. Afterwards, the body was taken to the USS Carl Vinson carrier in the Arabian Sea and dropped into the sea "in accordance with Muslim customs" before any independent party could confirm bin Laden's death.On 6 May, al-Qaeda confirmed that their leader was dead.The details of the operation were published by The New Yorker three months after the killing of bin Laden.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Garbage report through and through. Obviously a lot left out what the Pakistani reporter said. Thumbs down.
2
Not surprised here. We are kept in darkness by governments because main aim of many governments is to keep them safe from public.
0
3
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083675466_74:0:1855:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_01b206adf5e4e7a72f0426eb47778896.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
osama bin laden, world, afghanistan

Pakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'

06:00 GMT 30.09.2021
© AP Photo / RAHIMULLAH YOUSAFZAIIn this Dec. 24, 1998, file photo, al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden speaks to a selected group of reporters in mountains of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.
In this Dec. 24, 1998, file photo, al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden speaks to a selected group of reporters in mountains of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AP Photo / RAHIMULLAH YOUSAFZAI
Subscribe
ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan (Sputnik) - Almost 11 years since Osama bin Laden, leader of al-Qaeda*, was killed in the Operation Neptune Spear, eyewitnesses and Pakistani journalists that investigated the events told Sputnik they still doubt whether the whole raid was staged as there is no confirmation bin Laden was at the compound that day.
One of the Pakistani journalists who covered the operation on the ground, Suhail Abbasi, told Sputnik that he believes what happened in Abbottabad in May 2011 was nothing more than a performance to save Washington's face in front of the global community and American citizens.
"We are all sure that bin Laden was not in the building. But his family had definitely lived in the area for several years," one of the eyewitnesses, Raja Harun, told Sputnik.
Harun observed the entire operation as it was unfolding, up to when the Pakistani government released a statement called the Abbottabad Commission. He lived a few feet from the building where bin Laden was allegedly located.
At first, there were no follow-up reports or other evidence that someone had died in the US raid, Harun noted.
"Only later we, same as everyone else in the world, were surprised by the reports in the American and Western media that Osama bin Laden had been killed in our city. Then journalists, both local and foreign, began to arrive. This was followed by statements and congratulations from [then US President Barack] Obama on the killing of the head of the most dangerous terrorist organization in the world. The fact that his body was thrown into the sea is just stupid and ridiculous," Harun said.
Operation Neptune Spear was the code name of the US operation to eliminate the leader and founder of al-Qaeda. Since late 1990s, bin Laden was hiding in Afghanistan with the support from the Taliban*, which ruled parts of the country.
After the 11 September 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington, which claimed lives of over 3,000 Americans, the United States demanded the extradition of bin Laden from Afghanistan. The Taliban's refusal to extradite the terrorist prompted the nearly 20-year-long US military intervention in the country.
However, bin Laden managed to escape arrest after the Taliban regime in Afghanistan was overthrown by the US and its allies. For several years, the al-Qaeda leader continued to be politically active, constantly appeared on the TV and made new threats, while his location remained unknown.
In 2010, the CIA tracked down bin Laden's courier who was visiting his alleged compound in the city of Abbottabad in Pakistan. The operation to kill the al-Qaeda leader commenced on 1 May, 2011, from Afghanistan, after months of surveillance and training the special forces to raid a copy of bin Laden's compound.
The terrorist's body was transported to the base in Afghanistan's Jalalabad. There, the body was photographed and the day after, the DNA analysis confirmed that it was bin Laden. Afterwards, the body was taken to the USS Carl Vinson carrier in the Arabian Sea and dropped into the sea "in accordance with Muslim customs" before any independent party could confirm bin Laden's death.
On 6 May, al-Qaeda confirmed that their leader was dead.
The details of the operation were published by The New Yorker three months after the killing of bin Laden.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
610000
Discuss
Popular comments
Garbage report through and through. Obviously a lot left out what the Pakistani reporter said. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
30 September, 09:26 GMT2
000000
Not surprised here. We are kept in darkness by governments because main aim of many governments is to keep them safe from public.
CountTo5Manual
30 September, 10:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
07:15 GMTABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
06:27 GMTAntibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study
06:07 GMTFinnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
06:04 GMTWorld Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
06:00 GMTPakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
05:16 GMTDems Strike Deal with GOP to Avert Gov’t Shutdown as Senate Schedules Thursday Vote on Stopgap Bill
04:50 GMTAt Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video
04:41 GMTUNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches on Thursday, Source Says
04:30 GMT'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands
04:15 GMTHead of Lockheed Martin's Advanced Development Program Almost Confirms 6th Generation Fighter
03:23 GMTWatch Alligator Lose Fight for Freedom to Florida Man Armed With Trash Can
03:19 GMTClashes Between Rival Drug Gangs in Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead, Some of Them Beheaded
02:40 GMT'Can't Sue Your Way to Moon': Musk Trolls Bezos Over Lawsuits, Shape of New Shephard Rocket
01:56 GMTPope Francis to Require Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Tests From Vatican Staff - Report
01:05 GMTPentagon Leaders Told Senators US in Talks to Use Russian Bases for Afghan Ops - Reports
00:59 GMTBill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly's Trial Was Racist, Singer 'Was Screwed' - Report
00:50 GMTAlabama Governor on Defensive Over Plan to Use $400 Million in Federal Covid Relief to Build Prisons
00:36 GMTTunisian’s President Named Arab’s World First Ever Female Prime Minister
00:29 GMTBiden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy