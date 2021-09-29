Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210929/gen-mark-milley-tells-us-senate-afghan-pullout-was-logistical-success-but-strategic-failure-1089509154.html
Gen Mark Milley Tells US Senate Afghan Pullout Was ‘Logistical Success But Strategic Failure’
Gen Mark Milley Tells US Senate Afghan Pullout Was ‘Logistical Success But Strategic Failure’
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified to a US Senate panel with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T09:45+0000
2021-09-29T09:45+0000
us
lloyd austin
afghanistan
taliban
us senate
mark milley
kenneth mckenzie
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg
Gen. Mark Milley has assessed the US withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent evacuation effort from Kabul airport, where a terrorist attack killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 US servicemen, as a “logistical success but a strategic failure”. The Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff had echoed the words of Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, from earlier in the extraordinary hearing of the Senate armed services committee to probe the hasty American withdrawal from the South Asian country. The operation that resulted in Taliban* Islamist group sweeping to power has received bipartisan criticism as “botched”. The Biden administration has been under fire for its scramble to evacuate Americans and allies, leaving tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind. Milley was appearing at the US Senate grilling alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the head of US Central Command, Gen Kenneth ‘Frank’ McKenzie during the first of two days of congressional hearings on Afghanistan.According to all three military leaders, the Biden administration had been advised during its first months in office to retain a small US force of about 2,500 servicemen in the country. “Decision makers are not required in any manner or form to follow that advice,” said the general. No clarification was offered regarding a claim by the US president in an earlier interview for ABC News that he had not received such advice.When Republican senator Tom Cotton questioned why Milley had not resigned when that advice was rejected, the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff responded: “It would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken. This country doesn’t want generals figuring out what orders we’re going to accept and do or not. That’s not our job.” ‘Credibility ‘Damage’ The three military leaders were questioned by senators on why the Pentagon had failed to predict the rapid collapse of the western-backed Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani, now in exile, and why evacuation of US citizens and vulnerable Afghans had not been launched sooner. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conceded that the collapse of the Afghan army in the final weeks of the war had taken top US army commanders by surprise.He also defended the decision by the Biden administration to close Bagram Air Base in early July, using Kabul International Airport to carry out a massive evacuation after Taliban seized the capital on 15 August.The US Defence Secretary explained the necessity of wrapping up the evacuation by 31 August by a looming threat to US troops. In his 19 August interview, President Biden had vowed US forces would remain until all American citizens had been evacuated. However, after the last soldier left on 30 August, there were reports of more than a hundred Americans, most if not all dual nationals, left behind. “Staying longer than we did would have made it even more dangerous for our people and would not have significantly changed the number of evacuees we could get out,” said Austin.General Milley similarly defended by the decision not to stay past the withdrawal deadline. “On the 1st of September we were going to go back to war again with the Taliban. That would have resulted in significant casualties on the U.S. side and would have put American citizens still on the ground there at significant risk,” he said. Weighing in on the fallout from the Afghan withdrawal, General Milley said that US “credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries” was now being reviewed. “I think ‘damage’ is one word that could be used, yes,” he conceded.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_799246f12173c927828fbd8f4452e068.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, lloyd austin, afghanistan, taliban, us senate, mark milley, kenneth mckenzie

Gen Mark Milley Tells US Senate Afghan Pullout Was ‘Logistical Success But Strategic Failure’

09:45 GMT 29.09.2021
© AP Photo / Caroline BrehmanChairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified to a US Senate panel with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the military’s Central Command, as the officers acknowledged that they had advised President Biden not to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan ahead of the chaotic evacuation.
Gen. Mark Milley has assessed the US withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent evacuation effort from Kabul airport, where a terrorist attack killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 US servicemen, as a “logistical success but a strategic failure”.
The Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff had echoed the words of Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, from earlier in the extraordinary hearing of the Senate armed services committee to probe the hasty American withdrawal from the South Asian country. The operation that resulted in Taliban* Islamist group sweeping to power has received bipartisan criticism as “botched”.
© Photo : Twitter/ Marcus Yam 文火Taliban fighters storm into the Kabul International Airport, wielding American supplied weapons, equipment & uniforms – after the U.S. Military have completed their withdrawal.
Taliban fighters storm into the Kabul International Airport, wielding American supplied weapons, equipment & uniforms – after the U.S. Military have completed their withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Taliban fighters storm into the Kabul International Airport, wielding American supplied weapons, equipment & uniforms – after the U.S. Military have completed their withdrawal.
© Photo : Twitter/ Marcus Yam 文火
The Biden administration has been under fire for its scramble to evacuate Americans and allies, leaving tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind.
Milley was appearing at the US Senate grilling alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the head of US Central Command, Gen Kenneth ‘Frank’ McKenzie during the first of two days of congressional hearings on Afghanistan.
“It is obvious the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted… We must remember that the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with al-Qaida. I have no illusions who we are dealing with. It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power, or if the country will further fracture into civil war,” said the general.
According to all three military leaders, the Biden administration had been advised during its first months in office to retain a small US force of about 2,500 servicemen in the country. “Decision makers are not required in any manner or form to follow that advice,” said the general.
No clarification was offered regarding a claim by the US president in an earlier interview for ABC News that he had not received such advice.
“No one said that to me that I can recall,” Biden stated on 19 August.
When Republican senator Tom Cotton questioned why Milley had not resigned when that advice was rejected, the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff responded: “It would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken. This country doesn’t want generals figuring out what orders we’re going to accept and do or not. That’s not our job.”

‘Credibility ‘Damage’

The three military leaders were questioned by senators on why the Pentagon had failed to predict the rapid collapse of the western-backed Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani, now in exile, and why evacuation of US citizens and vulnerable Afghans had not been launched sooner.
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conceded that the collapse of the Afghan army in the final weeks of the war had taken top US army commanders by surprise.
“We need to consider some uncomfortable truths: that we did not fully comprehend the depth of corruption and poor leadership in their senior ranks, that we didn’t grasp the damaging effect of frequent and unexplained rotations by President Ghani of his commanders, that we did not anticipate the snowball effect caused by the deals that the Taliban commanders struck with local leaders,” said Austin.
He also defended the decision by the Biden administration to close Bagram Air Base in early July, using Kabul International Airport to carry out a massive evacuation after Taliban seized the capital on 15 August.
© AFP 2021 / ZAKERIA HASHIMIA man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021.
A man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
A man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / ZAKERIA HASHIMI
“Retaining Bagram would have required putting as many as 5,000 U.S. troops in harm’s way, just to operate and defend it… it would have contributed little to the mission that we had been assigned: that was to protect and defend our embassy some 30 miles away.”
The US Defence Secretary explained the necessity of wrapping up the evacuation by 31 August by a looming threat to US troops. In his 19 August interview, President Biden had vowed US forces would remain until all American citizens had been evacuated. However, after the last soldier left on 30 August, there were reports of more than a hundred Americans, most if not all dual nationals, left behind.
© Photo : Facebook / Michael MarklandScreengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there.
Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there.
© Photo : Facebook / Michael Markland
“Staying longer than we did would have made it even more dangerous for our people and would not have significantly changed the number of evacuees we could get out,” said Austin.
General Milley similarly defended by the decision not to stay past the withdrawal deadline. “On the 1st of September we were going to go back to war again with the Taliban. That would have resulted in significant casualties on the U.S. side and would have put American citizens still on the ground there at significant risk,” he said.
© REUTERS / West Asia News AgencyTaliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021
Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021
© REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
Weighing in on the fallout from the Afghan withdrawal, General Milley said that US “credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries” was now being reviewed. “I think ‘damage’ is one word that could be used, yes,” he conceded.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:45 GMTGen Mark Milley Tells US Senate Afghan Pullout Was ‘Logistical Success But Strategic Failure’
09:39 GMTGOP Rep to Introduce Bill Making Teaching CRT in Federally Funded Schools a ‘Civil Rights Violation’
09:33 GMTKremlin Slams Removal of RT YouTube Channels as Censorship, Media Obstruction
09:25 GMTPolice Officer Wayne Couzens 'Used Knowledge of Covid Regulations' to Abduct and Kill Sarah Everard
09:17 GMTLawmakers Must Toughen Penalties for IT Giants Censoring Russian Media, RT Editor-in-Chief Says
09:04 GMTLava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
08:35 GMTNancy Pelosi Confuses Joe Biden With Barack Obama as She Pushes for 'Build Back Better' Plan
08:29 GMTChina's Evergrande to Sell $1.5 Billion in Shengjing Bank Shares Amid Liquidity Issues
07:52 GMTGreenland Foreign Minister Fired Over Proposing Inuit-Only Independence Referendum
07:37 GMTOver 30 People Injured in Feminist Marches for Abortion Legalization in Mexico, Official Says
07:18 GMTAnnouncing End of Korean War Big Step Toward Fixing Relationship, South Korean Minister Says
07:15 GMTMoscow Hopes Prague Will Soon Release Russia's Franchetti, Will Not Politicize Case
07:09 GMTFrench Ambassador Returns to Washington After Recall to Paris Over AUKUS Deal
07:03 GMTKamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Genocide’, Gets Slammed on Social Media
06:55 GMTNorwegian, Russian Top Brass to Meet for the First Time in Two Years
06:47 GMTSweden's Saab Eyes Business Opportunities to Modernise Australia's Submarines Thanks to AUKUS
06:41 GMT'Creepy' Statue of Drowning Girl Leaves Locals Anxious in Spain's Bilbao
06:18 GMTFormer Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida Elected as Ruling Party Leader
06:08 GMTAs Israel Prepares to Open Embassy in Bahrain, Local Analyst Says It's The Start of a Warm Peace
05:43 GMTUK Petrol Crisis May Last a Month Despite ‘Tentative’ Signs of Improvement, Claim Industry Sources