Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/scientists-establish-link-between-having-to-wake-up-at-night-to-pee-and-dementia-1089540828.html
Scientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia
Scientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia
In Europe and the United States, dementia is the third-most common cause of death, behind only circulatory diseases and cancer. It's been argued that... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T08:07+0000
2021-09-30T08:07+0000
denmark
news
tech
us
dementia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082835040_0:195:1920:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac1031b22040f77608e89f8ecd673f4.jpg
The nightly urge to urinate may be bad news, as it may be an indicator of increased risk of developing dementia, a joint study by Aarhus University in Denmark and Stanford University in the US has concluded, having assessed the records of 1.4 million men in Denmark over a ten-year-stretch. The study’s initial focus group was men over the age of 60 with a benign prostate enlargement, who typically have to get up multiple times during the night to urinate. The researchers found that this particular group had a 21 percent higher risk of developing dementia than their peers without this tendency to urinate more often. Likewise, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease grows by 16 percent, the newspaper BT reported.The study’s authors ventured that the gaps in the night’s sleep are bad news as it can lead to an accumulation of waste products in the brain, as the repeated presence of the protein fragment beta-amyloid in the affected men’s brains suggested.The study likened nightly sleep to brain’s own washing machine. Meningeal fluid flushes the glymphatic system, leaving via nerves and lymph vessels and taking the waste products away with it. Interruption of the sleep cycles disrupts the cleaning process and encumbers the system with waste products. According to her, the same group of women is also suspected to run an increased risk of dementia. Her colleagues will now start investigating possible links between dementia and irregular night sleep in women who also tend to get up frequently at night to urinate.In Europe and the United States, dementia is the third most common cause of death behind circulatory diseases and cancer.
denmark
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082835040_0:0:1700:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_c5880cf7939c55eafbf2f56340253f95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, tech, us, dementia

Scientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia

08:07 GMT 30.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay/WokandapixSleeping
Sleeping - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay/Wokandapix
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In Europe and the United States, dementia is the third-most common cause of death, behind only circulatory diseases and cancer. It's been argued that interrupting sleep cycles disrupts the brain's own cleaning process, which was likened to a washing machine.
The nightly urge to urinate may be bad news, as it may be an indicator of increased risk of developing dementia, a joint study by Aarhus University in Denmark and Stanford University in the US has concluded, having assessed the records of 1.4 million men in Denmark over a ten-year-stretch.

The study’s initial focus group was men over the age of 60 with a benign prostate enlargement, who typically have to get up multiple times during the night to urinate. The researchers found that this particular group had a 21 percent higher risk of developing dementia than their peers without this tendency to urinate more often. Likewise, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease grows by 16 percent, the newspaper BT reported.
The study’s authors ventured that the gaps in the night’s sleep are bad news as it can lead to an accumulation of waste products in the brain, as the repeated presence of the protein fragment beta-amyloid in the affected men’s brains suggested.

The study likened nightly sleep to brain’s own washing machine. Meningeal fluid flushes the glymphatic system, leaving via nerves and lymph vessels and taking the waste products away with it. Interruption of the sleep cycles disrupts the cleaning process and encumbers the system with waste products.
“As I see it, the figures point to the importance of helping these men get as cohesive a night’s sleep as possible – not least to protect them as best as possible from developing dementia”, Professor Mette Nørgaard of Aarhus University, one of the study’s authors, told BT.
According to her, the same group of women is also suspected to run an increased risk of dementia. Her colleagues will now start investigating possible links between dementia and irregular night sleep in women who also tend to get up frequently at night to urinate.
In Europe and the United States, dementia is the third most common cause of death behind circulatory diseases and cancer.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:54 GMTFrench Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary
08:18 GMTHawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Putting Big Island on Alert
08:07 GMTScientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia
07:57 GMTWith Delta Variant Keeps Spreading Across Gaza, Local Doctor Warns Hospitals Might Collapse
07:40 GMTAs UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’
07:30 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
07:15 GMTABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
06:27 GMTAntibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study
06:07 GMTFinnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
06:04 GMTWorld Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
06:00 GMTPakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
05:16 GMTDems Strike Deal with GOP to Avert Gov’t Shutdown as Senate Schedules Thursday Vote on Stopgap Bill
04:50 GMTAt Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video
04:41 GMTUNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches on Thursday, Source Says
04:30 GMT'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands