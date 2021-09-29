https://sputniknews.com/20210929/police-officer-wayne-couzens-set-fire-to-sarah-everards-body-in-bid-to-get-away-with-murder-1089510114.html

Police Officer Wayne Couzens 'Used Knowledge of Covid Regulations' to Abduct and Kill Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens "used his knowledge of Covid regulations" in order to abduct Sarah Everard in London and then drove to Kent, raped and murdered her and burnt her body. Couzens set fire to Sarah Everard’s body in an attempt to cover up evidence that he had raped and murdered her, the Old Bailey has heard.Couzens has admitted abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard, whose body was found in woodland in Kent a few days after she went missing. He faces a mandatory life sentence.The case triggered protests by women against male violence and the Met’s Commissioner, Cressida Dick, was urged to resign after her officers suppressed a vigil in Clapham for breaking COVID-19 rules against public gatherings.Earlier this week another man was charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher who was killed only a few miles from where Sarah died, after talking a shortcut through a park after dark.Prosecutor Tom Little QC said one of Sarah’s former boyfriends described her as “extremely intelligent, savvy and streetwise and not gullible” and he did not believe she would get into a stranger’s car unless it was by force. Mr Little said that was exactly how Couzens had abducted her.Mr Little said Couzens had served on a number of Covid-19 patrols in January 2021 during the lockdown and he said: "He was aware of the regulations and he was to use that knowledge to kidnap Sarah Everard." Mr Little said the Sarah Everard case became the subject of significant discussion on social media. He said it was impossible to sum up the case in five words but added: “If it had to be done then it would be appropriate to do so as deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire."Sarah's mobile phone was thrown into a canal in Sandwich, Kent, a few hours after she was killed and her EE sim card was found in Couzens’ car.Couzens, who was married and had two children, lived in Deal, Kent.Couzens, who had joined the Metropolitan Police in September 2018, moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in February 2020.On the night of Sarah's disappearance, she vanished as she walked home across Clapham Common, after leaving her friend's Battersea home.They added: “Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends. It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through. We recognise his actions raise many questions and concerns but we will not be commenting further until the hearing is complete.”

