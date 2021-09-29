Now Serbia: US Evacuates Intelligence Officer Affected by Havana Syndrome - Report
The first cases of the mysterious disease were reported in 2016 by members of the US mission in Cuba. In total, several hundred American diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel throughout the world have suffered from the unknown malaise since then.
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who demonstrated a number of neurological symptoms similar to those of the infamous Havana Syndrome, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
The latest case could indicate that the incidence of the mysterious disease among American personnel keeps growing, expanding to more and more countries.
“In the last 60-90 days, many other cases have been reported on US soil and around the world,” said Dr. James Giordano, a professor of neurology at Georgetown University who advises US officials. “These are considered valid reports with validated health indicators.”
He added that the reports of these cases are reliable, as they contain “verified indicators of health.”
One of the latest cases of the alleged Havana Syndrome was reported by a team member of CIA Director Bill Burns while he was undertaking a work trip to India. Other prominent incidents over the course of this year have been detected in China, Austria, Vietnam, Russia and some African countries.
Those affected with the syndrome were said to have experienced various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The illness includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.
US agencies have not yet established what causes the disease, with a number of theories being under consideration, including “directed” microwave energies and foreign attacks.