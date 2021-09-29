Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/now-serbia-us-evacuates-intelligence-officer-affected-by-havana-syndrome---report-1089502036.html
Now Serbia: US Evacuates Intelligence Officer, Reportedly Affected by Havana Syndrome
2021-09-29T02:25+0000
2021-09-29T02:25+0000
serbia
us
intelligence
cia
havana syndrome
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381791_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_30c5e0dbb6b16a71f2c8a7647b08d829.jpg
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who demonstrated a number of neurological symptoms similar to those of the infamous Havana Syndrome, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.The latest case could indicate that the incidence of the mysterious disease among American personnel keeps growing, expanding to more and more countries.He added that the reports of these cases are reliable, as they contain "verified indicators of health."One of the latest cases of the alleged Havana Syndrome was reported by a team member of CIA Director Bill Burns while he was undertaking a work trip to India. Other prominent incidents over the course of this year have been detected in China, Austria, Vietnam, Russia and some African countries.Those affected with the syndrome were said to have experienced various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The illness includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.US agencies have not yet established what causes the disease, with a number of theories being under consideration, including "directed" microwave energies and foreign attacks.
serbia, us, intelligence, cia, havana syndrome

02:25 GMT 29.09.2021
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThis April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. James Pars, a CIA intelligence officer, says his career was derailed after he complained that his boss at a base in a conflict zone repeatedly ordered personnel to travel through dangerous areas on non-essential trips to shop and buy food
This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. James Pars, a CIA intelligence officer, says his career was derailed after he complained that his boss at a base in a conflict zone repeatedly ordered personnel to travel through dangerous areas on non-essential trips to shop and buy food - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
The first cases of the mysterious disease were reported in 2016 by members of the US mission in Cuba. In total, several hundred American diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel throughout the world have suffered from the unknown malaise since then.
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who demonstrated a number of neurological symptoms similar to those of the infamous Havana Syndrome, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
The latest case could indicate that the incidence of the mysterious disease among American personnel keeps growing, expanding to more and more countries.

“In the last 60-90 days, many other cases have been reported on US soil and around the world,” said Dr. James Giordano, a professor of neurology at Georgetown University who advises US officials. “These are considered valid reports with validated health indicators.”

He added that the reports of these cases are reliable, as they contain “verified indicators of health.”
One of the latest cases of the alleged Havana Syndrome was reported by a team member of CIA Director Bill Burns while he was undertaking a work trip to India. Other prominent incidents over the course of this year have been detected in China, Austria, Vietnam, Russia and some African countries.
Those affected with the syndrome were said to have experienced various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The illness includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.
US agencies have not yet established what causes the disease, with a number of theories being under consideration, including “directed” microwave energies and foreign attacks.
