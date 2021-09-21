Member of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team that recently went on a working visit to India has shown symptoms of the notorious “Havana Syndrome,” CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.According to the broadcaster, the official has been provided with medical assistance. It was reported that some US officials have suggested that whoever was behind the incident was sending a direct message to Burns that even high-ranking CIA officials are vulnerable.US intelligence is expected to complete its investigation of the "attacks" involving the syndrome this year, but, according to sources, the final date may be changed, as it hasn’t been officially announced yet.The first cases of the mysterious syndrome were detected in 2016 by members of the US diplomatic mission in Cuba. Similar incidents were later reported among American diplomatic personnel in China, Austria and Vietnam.Those who have suffered from the unknown disease reported experiencing various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The malaise includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.US agencies have not determined yet what causes the illness, considering a number of theories that vary from an unknown virus to “directed” microwave energies and foreign attacks.
