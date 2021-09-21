Registration was successful!
Member of CIA Chief's Team Affected by 'Havana Syndrome' During Work Trip to India, Report Says
Member of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
Member of CIA Chief’s Team Were Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
A member of CIA Director Bill Burns' team that recently went on a working visit to India has shown symptoms of the notorious "Havana Syndrome," CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.According to the broadcaster, the official has been provided with medical assistance. It was reported that some US officials have suggested that whoever was behind the incident was sending a direct message to Burns that even high-ranking CIA officials are vulnerable.US intelligence is expected to complete its investigation of the "attacks" involving the syndrome this year, but, according to sources, the final date may be changed, as it hasn't been officially announced yet.The first cases of the mysterious syndrome were detected in 2016 by members of the US diplomatic mission in Cuba. Similar incidents were later reported among American diplomatic personnel in China, Austria and Vietnam.Those who have suffered from the unknown disease reported experiencing various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The malaise includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.US agencies have not determined yet what causes the illness, considering a number of theories that vary from an unknown virus to "directed" microwave energies and foreign attacks.
Member of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says

02:12 GMT 21.09.2021
More and more US officials and diplomatic personnel in a growing number of countries have reported being affected by the mysterious “Havana Syndrome,” initially detected between 2016-2017 among US embassy personnel in Cuba and China. Investigators have yet to reveal the cause of the disease, leaving room for wild speculation.
A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team that recently went on a working visit to India has shown symptoms of the notorious “Havana Syndrome,” CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
According to the broadcaster, the official has been provided with medical assistance. It was reported that some US officials have suggested that whoever was behind the incident was sending a direct message to Burns that even high-ranking CIA officials are vulnerable.
"We don't comment on specific incidents or officers. We have protocols in place for when individuals report possible anomalous health incidents that include receiving appropriate medical treatment," a CIA spokesperson said. "We will keep doing everything we can to protect our officers."
US intelligence is expected to complete its investigation of the "attacks" involving the syndrome this year, but, according to sources, the final date may be changed, as it hasn’t been officially announced yet.
The first cases of the mysterious syndrome were detected in 2016 by members of the US diplomatic mission in Cuba. Similar incidents were later reported among American diplomatic personnel in China, Austria and Vietnam.
Those who have suffered from the unknown disease reported experiencing various symptoms similar to a concussion, without being physically affected. The malaise includes hearing loss, nausea, headaches and imbalance.
US agencies have not determined yet what causes the illness, considering a number of theories that vary from an unknown virus to “directed” microwave energies and foreign attacks.
