https://sputniknews.com/20210928/trump-facing-possible-criminal-liability-for-sustained-assault-on-georgias-electoral-vote-count-1089476739.html

Trump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count

Trump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count

During his phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on 2 January, Donald Trump repeatedly insisted that he had won the state by... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T10:27+0000

2021-09-28T10:27+0000

2021-09-28T10:27+0000

donald trump

news

us

georgia

election fraud

us elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088969537_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d9c45597ad28c8a038dacba2c2ce645.jpg

Former president Donald Trump could potentially face multiple criminal charges for attempts to overturn his loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential elections, says a new report published by The Brookings Institute.The 107-page report, assembled by multiple legal experts for The Washington Post, found that “the Georgia electoral process and vote count was subjected to sustained assault” by Trump and his allies in a bid to “change the lawful outcome of the election.” The report stated that the ex-POTUS and some of his allies, such as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, could be charged with election fraud, intentional interference with an official's performance of poll-related duties, and conspiracy. The think-tank’s analysis also suggests that Donald Trump violated the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani T. Willis, has been leading a criminal investigation, focusing on the phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January in which he urged his fellow Republican to “find” the votes to reverse Joe Biden’s win in the state. Raffensperger confirmed to the Daily Beast in early September that Fulton County investigators have “asked us for documents, they’ve talked to some of our folks, and we’ll cooperate fully.”In the aforementioned phone call Trump had argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, saying:Georgia’s Secretary of State had firmly rejected Trump’s demands. Biden claimed victory over Trump by a margin of 12,670 votes, according to the painstaking statewide audit ordered by Raffensperger amid accusations of election fraud from Republicans. The Brookings Institute report also cited instances when Donald Trump contacted other Georgia officials to help him overturn his election loss, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. Referring to Trump’s repeated assertions that the presidential elections had been rigged to favour his opponent, the report stated: The document argues that Trump's actions were “well outside the scope of his official duties”, adding: The document conceded that it was based on publicly available evidence, acknowledged that it was not in possession of all the facts and that the investigation was pending. Georgia was the last state to be called in the 2020 presidential election, where Democrat Joe Biden won 2,473,633 votes against predecessor Trump’s 2461,854 votes.As Biden’s win was being certified officially by a joint session of Congress on 6 January 2021, the building was breached by a mob of Trump supporters. The Capitol Complex was locked down, with lawmakers and staff evacuated, while rioters wreaked mayhem for several hours.The incident claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer. Donald Trump, accused by Democrats of instigating the riot with claims of voter fraud has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. House Democrats impeached him for a second time during his term, accusing him of inciting insurrection, but the Senate later acquitted him.

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

donald trump, news, us, georgia, election fraud, us elections