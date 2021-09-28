Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/trump-facing-possible-criminal-liability-for-sustained-assault-on-georgias-electoral-vote-count-1089476739.html
Trump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count
Trump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count
During his phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on 2 January, Donald Trump repeatedly insisted that he had won the state by... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T10:27+0000
2021-09-28T10:27+0000
donald trump
news
us
georgia
election fraud
us elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088969537_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d9c45597ad28c8a038dacba2c2ce645.jpg
Former president Donald Trump could potentially face multiple criminal charges for attempts to overturn his loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential elections, says a new report published by The Brookings Institute.The 107-page report, assembled by multiple legal experts for The Washington Post, found that “the Georgia electoral process and vote count was subjected to sustained assault” by Trump and his allies in a bid to “change the lawful outcome of the election.” The report stated that the ex-POTUS and some of his allies, such as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, could be charged with election fraud, intentional interference with an official's performance of poll-related duties, and conspiracy. The think-tank’s analysis also suggests that Donald Trump violated the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani T. Willis, has been leading a criminal investigation, focusing on the phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January in which he urged his fellow Republican to “find” the votes to reverse Joe Biden’s win in the state. Raffensperger confirmed to the Daily Beast in early September that Fulton County investigators have “asked us for documents, they’ve talked to some of our folks, and we’ll cooperate fully.”In the aforementioned phone call Trump had argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, saying:Georgia’s Secretary of State had firmly rejected Trump’s demands. Biden claimed victory over Trump by a margin of 12,670 votes, according to the painstaking statewide audit ordered by Raffensperger amid accusations of election fraud from Republicans. The Brookings Institute report also cited instances when Donald Trump contacted other Georgia officials to help him overturn his election loss, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. Referring to Trump’s repeated assertions that the presidential elections had been rigged to favour his opponent, the report stated: The document argues that Trump's actions were “well outside the scope of his official duties”, adding: The document conceded that it was based on publicly available evidence, acknowledged that it was not in possession of all the facts and that the investigation was pending. Georgia was the last state to be called in the 2020 presidential election, where Democrat Joe Biden won 2,473,633 votes against predecessor Trump’s 2461,854 votes.As Biden’s win was being certified officially by a joint session of Congress on 6 January 2021, the building was breached by a mob of Trump supporters. The Capitol Complex was locked down, with lawmakers and staff evacuated, while rioters wreaked mayhem for several hours.The incident claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer. Donald Trump, accused by Democrats of instigating the riot with claims of voter fraud has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. House Democrats impeached him for a second time during his term, accusing him of inciting insurrection, but the Senate later acquitted him.
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088969537_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26dba7ea56c1b86254f60b9d5294cfe5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, news, us, georgia, election fraud, us elections

Trump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count

10:27 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONFormer U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
During his phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on 2 January, Donald Trump repeatedly insisted that he had won the state by “hundreds of thousands of votes”, and pressured his fellow Republican to “find more votes”.
Former president Donald Trump could potentially face multiple criminal charges for attempts to overturn his loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential elections, says a new report published by The Brookings Institute.
The 107-page report, assembled by multiple legal experts for The Washington Post, found that “the Georgia electoral process and vote count was subjected to sustained assault” by Trump and his allies in a bid to “change the lawful outcome of the election.”
The report stated that the ex-POTUS and some of his allies, such as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, could be charged with election fraud, intentional interference with an official's performance of poll-related duties, and conspiracy. The think-tank’s analysis also suggests that Donald Trump violated the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani T. Willis, has been leading a criminal investigation, focusing on the phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January in which he urged his fellow Republican to “find” the votes to reverse Joe Biden’s win in the state.
© AP Photo / Brynn AndersonGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.
© AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
Raffensperger confirmed to the Daily Beast in early September that Fulton County investigators have “asked us for documents, they’ve talked to some of our folks, and we’ll cooperate fully.”
In the aforementioned phone call Trump had argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, saying:
“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have… Because we won the state… There's no way I lost Georgia. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”
Georgia’s Secretary of State had firmly rejected Trump’s demands.
"Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes. I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," he later said.
Biden claimed victory over Trump by a margin of 12,670 votes, according to the painstaking statewide audit ordered by Raffensperger amid accusations of election fraud from Republicans.
© AP Photo / Mike StewartCobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25% - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
The Brookings Institute report also cited instances when Donald Trump contacted other Georgia officials to help him overturn his election loss, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr.
Referring to Trump’s repeated assertions that the presidential elections had been rigged to favour his opponent, the report stated:
“There is a stark absence of any evidence suggestive of irregularity in the Georgia election process.”
The document argues that Trump's actions were “well outside the scope of his official duties”, adding:
“Stated simply, soliciting and then threatening senior state officials to alter the outcome of a presidential election does not fall within any reasoned conception of the scope of presidential power.”
The document conceded that it was based on publicly available evidence, acknowledged that it was not in possession of all the facts and that the investigation was pending. Georgia was the last state to be called in the 2020 presidential election, where Democrat Joe Biden won 2,473,633 votes against predecessor Trump’s 2461,854 votes.
As Biden’s win was being certified officially by a joint session of Congress on 6 January 2021, the building was breached by a mob of Trump supporters. The Capitol Complex was locked down, with lawmakers and staff evacuated, while rioters wreaked mayhem for several hours.
© REUTERS / Stephanie KeithSupporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
The incident claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer. Donald Trump, accused by Democrats of instigating the riot with claims of voter fraud has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. House Democrats impeached him for a second time during his term, accusing him of inciting insurrection, but the Senate later acquitted him.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:44 GMTGeorgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose
10:27 GMTTrump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count
10:25 GMTMilley Preps for Congressional Grilling Over ‘Treasonous’ Phone Call to PLA Head Behind Trump’s Back
10:17 GMTMoscow Calls on NATO, EU to Urge Pristina to Withdraw Forces From Kosovo and Prevent Escalation
10:15 GMTEuropean Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Europe
10:12 GMTKremlin Sees No Reason for Ukraine to Be Hysterical About Russian-Hungarian Gas Contract
10:01 GMTCampaign Ads Offering 'Russian Virgins & Cocaine' on a Menu Outrages Embassy in Spain
10:00 GMTUK's Labour Party Blames Government for Fuel Crisis
09:08 GMTFrench Sanofi Gives Up mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Over Saturated Market
08:42 GMTUK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc
08:40 GMTTwitter Frenzy as UEFA Scraps Decision to Fine European Clubs for Launching Super League
08:36 GMTHaiti Dismisses Highly-Criticized Electoral Council, Prime Minister’s Office Says
08:34 GMTBeijing on Exclusion From Dukovany NPP Project: We Hope Prague Will Respect Market Rules
08:30 GMTDemi Lovato Opens Up About 'Warm and Loving' UFO Interaction
08:27 GMTBudapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reaction to Gas Deal With Russia, Reports Say
07:58 GMTYouTube Removes Content 'Casting Doubt Over Elections in US, Germany'
07:56 GMTPolice Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe
07:48 GMT'Impossible': Baghdad Politician Explains Why Iraq and Israel Are Nowhere Close to Normalising Ties
07:46 GMTR. Kelly's Negative Net Worth Grabs Attention on Twitter: 'How He's Gonna Pay the Lawyers?'
07:24 GMTMacron: Greece to Buy Rafale Jets, Three Frigates From France in Deal 'Boosting EU's Independence'