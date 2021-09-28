Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: In Testimony to Senate Committee, General Milley Admits US Credibility Has Been Damaged in Wake of Afghan Withdrawal

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/haiti-accepts-us-decision-on-migrants-returns-ready-to-welcome-back-deported-citizens-1089486641.html
Haiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens
Haiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Haiti will not interfere in the US migration policy, and will receive back its nationals expelled from the United States, Haitian Prime... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T14:13+0000
2021-09-28T14:13+0000
haiti
news
world
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089407215_0:156:2999:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_a340f206d77df8abc54552e3a82f47d8.jpg
In recent weeks, some 4,000 Haitian migrants detained by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the Del Rio town, Texas along the US-Mexico border, were deported to their homeland, which is currently suffering various hardships, including the effects of natural disasters and political instability, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the media outlet on Sunday. He justified the decision by mentioning the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.Haiti has been beset by a set of major issues, including the deadly earthquake in August, which killed over 2,000 people; the political crisis, following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on 7 July, which was exacerbated by the postponement of the general election and the constitutional referendum in the country.In a bid to escape from the quagmire of problems, thousands of Haitians rushed to Del Rio in recent weeks, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy border agents, including on horseback. Images shared on social media of CBP officers corralling the migrants have prompted criticism by activists.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089407215_168:0:2832:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_c09515cdc2f79b457a08b52fa657fc3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, news, world, united states

Haiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens

14:13 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFFILE PHOTO: Before and after images of migrant camp
FILE PHOTO: Before and after images of migrant camp - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Haiti will not interfere in the US migration policy, and will receive back its nationals expelled from the United States, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in an interview with CNN, commenting on the recent incidents of police abuse toward Haitian migrants.
In recent weeks, some 4,000 Haitian migrants detained by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the Del Rio town, Texas along the US-Mexico border, were deported to their homeland, which is currently suffering various hardships, including the effects of natural disasters and political instability, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the media outlet on Sunday. He justified the decision by mentioning the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are not responsible for their [Haitian migrants] deportation [and] cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the United States," Henry said, adding "all Haitians who return to their native soil are entitled to a welcome."
Haiti has been beset by a set of major issues, including the deadly earthquake in August, which killed over 2,000 people; the political crisis, following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on 7 July, which was exacerbated by the postponement of the general election and the constitutional referendum in the country.
In a bid to escape from the quagmire of problems, thousands of Haitians rushed to Del Rio in recent weeks, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy border agents, including on horseback. Images shared on social media of CBP officers corralling the migrants have prompted criticism by activists.
110001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
15:06 GMTIsraeli PM Reportedly Proposed Biden Reopen Consulate in Palestinian Ramallah But US Refused
15:05 GMT'Night of the Perseids': NASA Showcases Meteor Shower Captured Over Ladakh in India
14:54 GMTSenate Majority Leader Schumer Tees Up Vote to Increase Debt Limit Without GOP Support
14:49 GMTFrom Strained Family Ties to Secret Documents: Key Takeaways From New Documentary on Britney Spears
14:38 GMTDanger: UK Transport Minister Tells People Not To Fill Up Water Bottles With Petrol Amid Crisis
14:24 GMT'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infection Claims Child's Life in Texas
14:23 GMTAttempts to Contain or Besiege China Will Always Fail, Ambassador to London Says
14:15 GMTTrump Reportedly Told Putin He’d ‘Act a Little Tougher’ With Him When Cameras Were Around
14:13 GMTHaiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens
14:01 GMTUK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test
13:46 GMTMarine Le Pen Promises Immigration Referendum if She Becomes President in 2022
13:41 GMTVaccine Production Facilities Should Be 'Kept Warm' in Case Future Pandemic, BioNTech Says
13:39 GMTUS Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan
13:28 GMTIranian Official Says US Has No Right to Comment on Ties Between Tehran, IAEA
13:22 GMTAs Old Faces Leave Congress, Kanhaiya, Jignesh Are 'Icons of Hope' on Anti-Modi Side, Says Expert
13:17 GMTTwo Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Reports Say
13:14 GMTYellen: Treasury Will Exhaust Measures on 18 Oct if Congress Doesn't Raise Debt Ceiling
12:57 GMTMessi Should Respect No. 1 Mbappe at PSG, Says Ex-Arsenal Star Anelka
12:52 GMTUS Court Indicts Lawyer for Perjury in 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Case