US ‘Humiliated Like Never Before’, Trump Says, After DHS Allowed Thousands of Migrants to Pour in
US 'Humiliated Like Never Before', Trump Says, After DHS Allowed Thousands of Migrants to Pour in
‘Humiliated Like Never Before’: Trump Comments on 12,000 Haitians, Reportedly Released Into US
2021-09-28T01:37+0000
2021-09-28T01:37+0000
donald trump
us
illegal immigrants
migration crisis
border crossings
haitian
Former US President Donald Trump, who has been a constant critic of the current administration’s immigration policies, recalled the DHS chief's recent remarks, saying in a statement, cited by the New York Post on Monday, that the United States is “a Nation humiliated like never before.”Claiming that the Haitians were released “with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are​,” he stressed that some of them may have “extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus,” apparently referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.The controversy over the difficult situation at the US southern border has intensified recently after Alejandro Mayorkas admitted in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that roughly 12,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti have been released into the US since 9 September.Thousands of immigrants, mostly from Haiti, who escaped political and economic crisis and the recent devastating earthquake, started to gather in Texas near theUS-Mexico border at the end of last month. They have made a makeshift camp under a bridge that connects Del Rio in Texas with Mexico's Ciudad Acuna. Border agents were said to have begun deporting Haitians from the camp on 19 September.
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed earlier on Sunday that more than 12,000 illegal immigrants who had gathered in a massive camp near Del Rio, Texas, had been released into the United States.
Former US President Donald Trump, who has been a constant critic of the current administration's immigration policies, recalled the DHS chief's recent remarks, saying in a statement, cited by the New York Post on Monday, that the United States is "a Nation humiliated like never before."
Claiming that the Haitians were released "with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are​," he stressed that some of them may have "extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus," apparently referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our Country and affect what was just a year ago, a great Nation​. Now we are a Nation humiliated like never before, both with the historically embarrassing ​'​withdrawal​'​ from Afghanistan, and our Border where millions of people are pouring in. Our Country is being destroyed!"

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
Former President of the United States
The controversy over the difficult situation at the US southern border has intensified recently after Alejandro Mayorkas admitted in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that roughly 12,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti have been released into the US since 9 September.
Thousands of immigrants, mostly from Haiti, who escaped political and economic crisis and the recent devastating earthquake, started to gather in Texas near theUS-Mexico border at the end of last month. They have made a makeshift camp under a bridge that connects Del Rio in Texas with Mexico's Ciudad Acuna. Border agents were said to have begun deporting Haitians from the camp on 19 September.
