news, europe, election

France's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate

18:53 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / VINCENT KESSLERFILE PHOTO: French Member of the European Parliament and head of French ecologist party Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) list for the European elections Yannick Jadot delivers a speech during a voting session in Strasbourg, France, April 19, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: French Member of the European Parliament and head of French ecologist party Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) list for the European elections Yannick Jadot delivers a speech during a voting session in Strasbourg, France, April 19, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / VINCENT KESSLER
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's Europe Ecology – The Greens (EELV) party announced on Tuesday that it had chosen European Parliament member Yannick Jadot as its candidate for the next year's presidential election.
The 54-year-old politician won the primaries from the Greens, beating rival eco-feminist Sandrine Rousseau in the runoff.
"Yannick obtained 51.03% of the vote, Sandrine Rousseau — 48.97%. Thus, our candidate and the candidate from the Greens for the presidential election is Yannick Jadot," EELV National Secretary Julien Bayou said, as broadcast by the BFM TV channel.
The first round of the 2022 presidential election will take place on 10 April, with the runoff scheduled for 24 April. Outgoing President Emmanuel Macron has yet to officially announce his campaign for reelection.
