Campaign Ads Offering 'Russian Virgins & Cocaine' on a Menu Outrages Embassy in Spain

The Russian Embassy in Madrid is decrying “inappropriate methods” used by anti-prostitution campaigners in Spain after billboards with “menu” showing a price for “Russian virgins” appeared on streets across the country.The campaign, launched by non-profit group Nueva Vida, to mark the International Day against sexual exploitation and human trafficking on 23 September, was created in collaboration with students from the CESINE University Centre, who designed the ill-fated banners, according to the organisation’s website.Photos of already-installed billboards, shared by Nueva Vida on their Facebook page, are showing a purported restaurant-like “menu” advertising “Russian virgin + cocaine” as a “special dish”.The advert suggests that for some €50, guests can order a 17-year-old ‘Katia’ or a 35-year-old ‘Sasha’, which are typical names in Russia.According to the Russian Embassy, Russian citizens living in Spain were “outraged” by the “provocative” adverts. Russia pledged to take action against the banners.Activists have launched a petition on Change.org to decry the campaign for “calling Russian women prostitutes under the auspices of fighting prostitution”. The plea has already gathered over 1,000 signatures.
A new PR action by the non-profit organisation Nueva Vida that aimed to draw attention to the problem of sex trafficking, prostitution and sexual exploitation in Spain was not really endorsed by the local Russian diaspora.
The Russian Embassy in Madrid is decrying “inappropriate methods” used by anti-prostitution campaigners in Spain after billboards with “menu” showing a price for “Russian virgins” appeared on streets across the country.
The campaign, launched by non-profit group Nueva Vida, to mark the International Day against sexual exploitation and human trafficking on 23 September, was created in collaboration with students from the CESINE University Centre, who designed the ill-fated banners, according to the organisation’s website.
Photos of already-installed billboards, shared by Nueva Vida on their Facebook page, are showing a purported restaurant-like “menu” advertising “Russian virgin + cocaine” as a “special dish”.
The advert suggests that for some €50, guests can order a 17-year-old ‘Katia’ or a 35-year-old ‘Sasha’, which are typical names in Russia.
According to the Russian Embassy, Russian citizens living in Spain were “outraged” by the “provocative” adverts. Russia pledged to take action against the banners.
“We will inform you about the results of this work,” the embassy promised on Facebook.
Activists have launched a petition on Change.org to decry the campaign for “calling Russian women prostitutes under the auspices of fighting prostitution”. The plea has already gathered over 1,000 signatures.