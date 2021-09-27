AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says

The study began in February 2021 and has since included 100 volunteers.The current data was collected from the first 20 fully vaccinated participants of the trial, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first shot and Sputnik Light, the first component of Russia's Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26, as the second shot administered 29 days later.The first agreement on joint clinical trials of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines was signed by RDIF, Russia's Gamaleya research institute, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm in December 2020. Apart from Azerbaijan, clinical trials of the vaccine combination are underway in the United Arab Emirates and Russia. Belarus has also approved a similar trial to be held there.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preliminary results of a clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines, carried out by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), AstraZeneca and R-Pharm in Azerbaijan, show a strong neutralizing antibody response in the majority of participants, RDIF said on Monday.
"According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85% of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study," the Russian fund said in a statement.
