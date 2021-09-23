https://sputniknews.com/20210923/russian-delegation-at-pace-session-restricted-due-to-sputnik-v-non-recognition-lawmaker-says-1089326373.html
Russian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
Russian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session, which starts on 27 September, was... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T08:31+0000
2021-09-23T08:31+0000
2021-09-23T09:22+0000
pandemic
world
russia
news
vaccination
eu
covid-19
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/45/1078174502_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6714daf5b4169a893cf14f8aaa7dc8a5.jpg
"On Monday, the PACE session starts in Strasbourg. Our delegation received an instruction saying since you are not vaccinated and you are from a red zone, you can only move between the hotel and the Parliamentary Assembly building", Krugly said at an international medical conference.Meanwhile, members of the Turkish delegation, also coming from a red zone but vaccinated with Pfizer, face no limitations, neither does the Ukrainian delegation, the lawmaker emphasised.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries. The vaccine's efficacy was 97.6% based on an analysis of data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by the medical journal "The Lancet" (91.6%), according to the RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/45/1078174502_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_877c9f0d4b8e4d1fc4aabfb0fb9a1053.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pandemic, world, russia, news, vaccination, eu, covid-19, sputnik v
Russian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:31 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 23.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session, which starts on 27 September, was banned from moving freely across Strasbourg, as the European Union does not recognise vaccinations with Sputnik V, a member of the Russian delegation, upper house lawmaker Vladimir Krugly said.
"On Monday, the PACE session starts in Strasbourg. Our delegation received an instruction saying since you are not vaccinated and you are from a red zone, you can only move between the hotel and the Parliamentary Assembly building", Krugly said at an international medical conference.
Meanwhile, members of the Turkish delegation, also coming from a red zone but vaccinated with Pfizer
, face no limitations, neither does the Ukrainian delegation, the lawmaker emphasised.
"This does not look nice", Krugly continued.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V
, and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries. The vaccine's efficacy was 97.6% based on an analysis of data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by the medical journal "The Lancet" (91.6%), according to the RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute.