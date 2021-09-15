Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says

The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine back in January.Sputnik Light is a one-component version of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gamaleya Institute. According to RDIF, Sputnik Light has shown 79.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, which is higher than some other two-dose vaccines.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.
"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran", RDIF said in a statement.
The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine back in January.
Sputnik Light is a one-component version of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gamaleya Institute. According to RDIF, Sputnik Light has shown 79.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, which is higher than some other two-dose vaccines.