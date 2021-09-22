Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/live-updates-germany-registers-10454-new-covid-19-cases--1089288491.html
Live Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
Live Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.707 million and over 229.5 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T04:28+0000
2021-09-22T04:28+0000
death toll
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_0:38:2905:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_ad212639e70b47c583052337e68b2f25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5634551d541d75eefc505933a3b71d00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death toll, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Family doctor Elke Happich prepares a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to vaccinate patients at their homes in Cologne, Germany - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases

04:28 GMT 22.09.2021
Subscribe
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.707 million and over 229.5 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 42.4 million infected and 678,000 fatalities. It is followed by India (33.5 million cases and a death toll of over 445,000) and Brazil (21.2 million cases, 591,000 deaths).
More than 90% of the population of Africa have not received yet event the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday while addressing the United Nations General Assembly gathering.
Guterres called for the launch of a global vaccination plan to at least double vaccine production and provide 70% of the global population with vaccines in the first half of the next year.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
04:29 GMT 22.09.2021
India Logs 26,964 New Coronavirus Cases
04:28 GMT 22.09.2021
Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein
03:33 GMTGOP Politicians Stand by US Border Patrol After Claims They 'Whipped' Refugees at Rio Grande River
03:14 GMTPele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
03:07 GMTAxis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report
02:56 GMTPolitical Capital & GOP in His ’Grip’: Trump ’Wants Back’ in 2024, Journos Say
01:43 GMTIRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
01:18 GMTChinese Covid Vaccines Reach 100 Nations, But WHO Warns Africa Still Short 470 Million Shots in 2021
01:04 GMTAwkward Moment as White House Staff Cuts Off Biden-Johnson Meeting in Mid-Sentence
00:20 GMTVideo: Military Jet Intercepts Small Aircraft Over NYC in the Middle of UN General Assembly
00:19 GMTPark Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
YesterdayVideos: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southeastern Australia
YesterdayPro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
YesterdayTexas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated
YesterdayUber’s Business Model Faces Threat After Legal Setback Across Europe
YesterdayUS Lawsuit Challenges Alliance of 2 Airlines for Stifling Competition
YesterdayTaliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
YesterdayJoe Biden Faces Backlash Over Inept UN Speech