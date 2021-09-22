Live Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases

The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.707 million and over 229.5 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 42.4 million infected and 678,000 fatalities. It is followed by India (33.5 million cases and a death toll of over 445,000) and Brazil (21.2 million cases, 591,000 deaths).
More than 90% of the population of Africa have not received yet event the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday while addressing the United Nations General Assembly gathering.
Guterres called for the launch of a global vaccination plan to at least double vaccine production and provide 70% of the global population with vaccines in the first half of the next year.