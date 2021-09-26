Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/world-war-ii-bomb-suspends-elections-at-several-stations-in-german-wuppertal-1089417022.html
World War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
World War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Authorities in the German city of Wuppertal, located in North Rhine-Westphalia, have called on people to abstain from voting at five polling... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T10:35+0000
2021-09-26T10:43+0000
world
europe
germany
news
election
ww2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102635/88/1026358838_0:131:3001:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_293953fc55970dbbafb65667df790e6a.jpg
"There are polling stations within 500 metres [1,600 feet] of where the bomb was found. Citizens wishing to vote here are temporarily prohibited from visiting stations, until the official announcement that the ban is lifted", city officials stated.People were evacuated from the buildings that are within 800 feet of the bomb. About 400 people are in a temporary shelter organised at a secondary school. Those who live within 800 to 1,600 feet from the site of the discovery must remain at home until told otherwise by the authorities.The elections to the German Parliament started on Sunday morning. The results of the vote will determine the composition of the parliament. As a result, the government will be formed for a four-year term and a chancellor will be nominated to replace Angela Merkel, who has served as head of the German Cabinet for 16 years. Almost 60,000 polling stations in Germany will work until 16:00 GMT (6 p.m. local time). According to preliminary polls, the six largest parties may get into the new Bundestag.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/germany-election-merkel-warns-countrys-future-at-stake-over-possible-left-swing-1089409876.html
Strange how it was discovered at election time.....
1
1
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102635/88/1026358838_200:0:2799:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_cb410d5b1faff6a91d32737b88b4baf6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, europe, germany, news, election, ww2

World War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany

10:35 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 26.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / THOMAS FREY GERMANY OUTPicturs shows a deserted street as people were evacuated from their homes in the western German city of Koblenz ahead of work to defuse a World War II bomb.
Picturs shows a deserted street as people were evacuated from their homes in the western German city of Koblenz ahead of work to defuse a World War II bomb. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / THOMAS FREY GERMANY OUT
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Authorities in the German city of Wuppertal, located in North Rhine-Westphalia, have called on people to abstain from voting at five polling stations due to a World War II bomb found in the area early on 26 September.
"There are polling stations within 500 metres [1,600 feet] of where the bomb was found. Citizens wishing to vote here are temporarily prohibited from visiting stations, until the official announcement that the ban is lifted", city officials stated.
People were evacuated from the buildings that are within 800 feet of the bomb. About 400 people are in a temporary shelter organised at a secondary school. Those who live within 800 to 1,600 feet from the site of the discovery must remain at home until told otherwise by the authorities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel together with North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet, attends a rally ahead of the September 26 general election , in Aachen, Germany, September 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
Germany Election: Merkel Warns Country's ‘Future’ at Stake Over Possible Left Swing
Yesterday, 22:26 GMT
The elections to the German Parliament started on Sunday morning. The results of the vote will determine the composition of the parliament. As a result, the government will be formed for a four-year term and a chancellor will be nominated to replace Angela Merkel, who has served as head of the German Cabinet for 16 years. Almost 60,000 polling stations in Germany will work until 16:00 GMT (6 p.m. local time). According to preliminary polls, the six largest parties may get into the new Bundestag.
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
Strange how it was discovered at election time.....
Norman Camilleri
26 September, 13:37 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:14 GMTUK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
11:12 GMTHamas Has No Place in Sudan But Will It Give Up on Former 'Base'?
11:05 GMTJapan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines, Candidate for Ruling Party Head Says
11:05 GMTIsraeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
10:52 GMTTaiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
10:46 GMTHillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
10:39 GMTGerman Green Party Might Find Some 'Rare Lizards' to Stop Nord Stream 2, AfD Co-Chair Warns
10:35 GMTWorld War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
09:41 GMTCanary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
09:41 GMTChina Sells Almost $65Mln Worth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Quotas, Environment Ministry Says
09:28 GMTIRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
09:21 GMTKate’s 'Coolness' and William’s 'Bullying' Led to Rift With Harry and Meghan, Book Claims
08:21 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest