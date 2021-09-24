Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Holds Fourth Day of Its 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/german-television-station-gives-national-election-results-two-days-before-the-election-1089386768.html
German Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election
German Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election
ARD, a German public television station, erroneously aired the results of the national election two days early. 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T22:44+0000
2021-09-24T22:47+0000
germany
news
election
politics
merkel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089375150_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c26586f456c442e2bfefb7b0f88e805a.jpg
The debacle occurred during the airing of the quiz show “Gefragt, gejagt”, which translates to “Asked, hunted,” when a banner popped up on the bottom of the screen. According to the banner, the Union parties would get 22.1%, the Social Democratic Party 22.7%, the Alternative for Germany 10.5%, and the Free Democratic Party 13.2% of the vote in Germany’s national election. ARD took down the banner before the results for the Left and the Greens were displayed. The incident occurred on Friday, with the election set for Sunday. ARD wasted little time soothing concerns of a predetermined election.ARD has to hope that the election results don’t align too closely to their ‘early results’, or else questions will start to be asked. As the blooper was occurring, the contestants on the quiz show were asked, "Which goblin with red hair did Hans Clarin voice for decades?" The answer, of course, is Pumuckl, the mischievous kobold.
A bit like bbc (bulbous babe club) announcing the demise of building 7 a bit to early..
0
I was cured 5 years of genital herpes virus and itchy blisters on my genital part in 21 days with Dr. Nelson Salim Herbal Medicine. I was recommended to Dr. Nelson through this news site and his information has been shared by his past clients who have been cured of different illnesses. I decided to try the Doctor Nelson product, which I placed an order and within 4 days I received the product at my address through DHL. And with Dr. Nelson's instructions, I used the product for 21 days after completion of the herbal product, I was advised to do another Genital Herpes PCR test I did and to my surprise my result was negative, with no traces of the virus in the blood . I highly recommend it to anyone suffering from Anemia, BONE, CANCER, HEPATITIS, HERPES ZOSTERS, FIBROID, WEAK ERECTION, KIDNEY CYST, COPD, PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AND SUGAR your information; The e-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com Whatsapp / call +212703835488
0
2
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089375150_137:0:2868:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd85a7069a50bae40ad2a66a40dd71c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, news, election, politics, merkel

German Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election

22:44 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 22:47 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSICandidates for the Federal elections Armin Laschet, CDU, Olaf Scholz, SPD and Annalena Baerbock, Greens pose with Linda Zervakis and Claudia von Brauchitsch for a photo, ahead of a TV talk show, in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Candidates for the Federal elections Armin Laschet, CDU, Olaf Scholz, SPD and Annalena Baerbock, Greens pose with Linda Zervakis and Claudia von Brauchitsch for a photo, ahead of a TV talk show, in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
ARD, a German public television station, erroneously aired the results of the national election two days early.
The debacle occurred during the airing of the quiz show “Gefragt, gejagt”, which translates to “Asked, hunted,” when a banner popped up on the bottom of the screen.
According to the banner, the Union parties would get 22.1%, the Social Democratic Party 22.7%, the Alternative for Germany 10.5%, and the Free Democratic Party 13.2% of the vote in Germany’s national election.
ARD took down the banner before the results for the Left and the Greens were displayed. The incident occurred on Friday, with the election set for Sunday. ARD wasted little time soothing concerns of a predetermined election.
Holger Lichtenthäler, head of the ARD broadcasting, explained the prescient banner. “It was a technical test of the election crawl that was supposed to be done in the inactive broadcasting area in preparation for election Sunday, but went on air due to a switching error. It was an accident for which we apologize."
ARD has to hope that the election results don’t align too closely to their ‘early results’, or else questions will start to be asked. As the blooper was occurring, the contestants on the quiz show were asked, "Which goblin with red hair did Hans Clarin voice for decades?" The answer, of course, is Pumuckl, the mischievous kobold.
013003
Discuss
Popular comments
A bit like bbc (bulbous babe club) announcing the demise of building 7 a bit to early..
vtvot tak
25 September, 02:16 GMT
000000
I was cured 5 years of genital herpes virus and itchy blisters on my genital part in 21 days with Dr. Nelson Salim Herbal Medicine. I was recommended to Dr. Nelson through this news site and his information has been shared by his past clients who have been cured of different illnesses. I decided to try the Doctor Nelson product, which I placed an order and within 4 days I received the product at my address through DHL. And with Dr. Nelson's instructions, I used the product for 21 days after completion of the herbal product, I was advised to do another Genital Herpes PCR test I did and to my surprise my result was negative, with no traces of the virus in the blood . I highly recommend it to anyone suffering from Anemia, BONE, CANCER, HEPATITIS, HERPES ZOSTERS, FIBROID, WEAK ERECTION, KIDNEY CYST, COPD, PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AND SUGAR your information; The e-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com Whatsapp / call +212703835488
FJFrank Juni
25 September, 02:58 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayUS Navy, Air Force Order 16 More F-35 Jets Costing Over $1Bln - Pentagon
YesterdayPentagon Chief to Check US Bases Involved in Afghan Evacuees Processing - Spokesperson
YesterdayGerman Television Station Gives National Election Results Two Days Before the Election
YesterdayEU Ministers Unveil Plan to Weaken Russian Grip on Gas Supply
YesterdayFrench Soldier Killed in Clashes With Terrorists in Mali - Reports
YesterdayUS Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan
YesterdayEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
YesterdaySuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
YesterdayN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President
YesterdayUS Still Going After Terrorists Responsible for Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon
YesterdayPentagon on Milley Proposal: US-Russia Military Contacts Limited to Syria Deconfliction
YesterdayPrince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
YesterdayCanadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
YesterdayPuigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney
YesterdayVIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
YesterdayBiden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
Yesterday'Horrendous!': MTG, Democrats Get in Shouting Match on Capitol Steps After Abortion Vote
YesterdayCIA Tip-Off Helped India Confiscate Smuggled Afghan Heroin Worth $24 Bln, Says BJP Parliamentarian
YesterdayUS House Passes Bill Ensuring Abortion Access
YesterdayIndia 'Central' to France's Indo-Pacific Vision, But Unlikely to Get Nuclear Technology, Says Expert