United Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
The Portuguese superstar has returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away and has showed that he is willing to become the club's top scorer again despite his venerable age. The 36-year-old has so far netted 3 goals in 3 matches in the Premier League and another one during a group stage match in the UEFA Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo will retire at Old Trafford and then join the Red Devils' coaching staff, The Sun has reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the outlet, lots of United players have tried their hands at coaching after hanging their boots up and Ronaldo won't be an exception either.
"[Ronaldo] thinks it could be a good way of starting off the next chapter of his career. He is obsessed with football and knows everything about the game", the source told The Sun.
Yet, Ronaldo is unlikely to retire after his 2-year contract with United expires. The insider told The Sun that the athlete's exceptional physical form will enable him to play for another few years. The club's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, went as far as to suggest that the striker will continue to delight football fans with his performances even when he turns 40.
According to the source, the Portuguese footballer is keen to go into coaching at Old Trafford, because his eldest son Cristiano Jr is now training at United's youth academy. Prior to that he played for the Juventus youth side, when Cristiano Sr performed for the Old Lady (Juventus' nickname). During that time Ronaldo Jr scored 58 goals in 28 games and made 18 assists.
The elder Cristiano revealed he wants his son to follow in his footsteps, but notes that this will be difficult.
"He's fast and he's driven. But this is nothing, it takes a lot of dedication. Sometimes when we're at home I say 'go to the treadmill to run a bit'. Then after the treadmill I say, 'now go to the cold water to recover to do it tomorrow again'. And he says, 'daddy, it's so cold the water I don't want to do it'", the 36-year-old said.
Incidentally, Ronaldo is not the only United player whose son is in the club's youth academy. Cristiano Jr is now training with Kai Rooney (son of another Red Devils' legend, Wayne Rooney) and Filip Matic, son of defender Nemanja Matic.