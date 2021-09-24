Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
Speculations about a rift between Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have persisted for years. But... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has stated that there's no disagreement between her and the 36-year-old football superstar's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez.According to Dolores, Georgina has been a great "support" to her son, who moved to English giants Manchester United from Juventus earlier this month.Lavishing rich praise on Georgina, 66-year-old Dolores spoke about her relationship with Ronaldo's partner on Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon's podcast."The children have nannies and they have staff who do a lot of things. Four kids are a lot of work".She revealed herself as a crazy football fan and that she can watch a game even when Ronaldo doesn't feature in the line-up."I adore football. If you invite me to dinner and there's a match on, I won't go to eat and and I'll stay in and watch the game instead. Even if Ronaldo's not playing, I'm always watching", she insisted.Dolores also declared that her son Ronaldo would play for four more years."I've already asked him if he wants to be a coach when he stops playing. He told me he wants to enjoy life. He'll play until he's 40", she concluded.
11:49 GMT 24.09.2021
© georginagio/instagram Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
© georginagio/instagram
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Speculations about a rift between Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have persisted for years. But last year, these rumours swirled to an unprecedented level after Dolores chose to unfollow the 27-year-old model on Instagram.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has stated that there's no disagreement between her and the 36-year-old football superstar's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez.
According to Dolores, Georgina has been a great "support" to her son, who moved to English giants Manchester United from Juventus earlier this month.
Lavishing rich praise on Georgina, 66-year-old Dolores spoke about her relationship with Ronaldo's partner on Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon's podcast.

"Yes, yes, she's a good girl. Cristiano is an exemplary father but he has people to help", she said.

"The children have nannies and they have staff who do a lot of things. Four kids are a lot of work".

"Georgina is a great support to Cristiano, no doubt about it", Dolores added.

She revealed herself as a crazy football fan and that she can watch a game even when Ronaldo doesn't feature in the line-up.
"I adore football. If you invite me to dinner and there's a match on, I won't go to eat and and I'll stay in and watch the game instead. Even if Ronaldo's not playing, I'm always watching", she insisted.
Dolores also declared that her son Ronaldo would play for four more years.
"I've already asked him if he wants to be a coach when he stops playing. He told me he wants to enjoy life. He'll play until he's 40", she concluded.
