Ten People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest

The mudslide in Tianquan County was triggered by torrential rain, the CGTN broadcaster reported. Rescue work is currently underway.Earlier this month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The quake destroyed several houses, and left at least 2 people dead and dozens injured.In August, more than 80,000 people were evacuated from the province which was hit by heavy rainfalls. Among the worst-hit cities were Bazhong, Nanchong and Luzhou, with economic damage estimated at 250 million yuan (over $38.6 million), according to the provincial emergency management department.
