Ten People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
Ten People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least ten people are reported missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported on 26... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T06:39+0000
2021-09-26T06:39+0000
sichuan
asia
news
world
china
landslide
The mudslide in Tianquan County was triggered by torrential rain, the CGTN broadcaster reported. Rescue work is currently underway.Earlier this month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The quake destroyed several houses, and left at least 2 people dead and dozens injured.In August, more than 80,000 people were evacuated from the province which was hit by heavy rainfalls. Among the worst-hit cities were Bazhong, Nanchong and Luzhou, with economic damage estimated at 250 million yuan (over $38.6 million), according to the provincial emergency management department.
sichuan, asia, news, world, china, landslide

Ten People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest

06:39 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / China DailyPeople search for survivors at the site of a landslide in Xinmo Village, Mao County, Sichuan province, China June 24, 2017
People search for survivors at the site of a landslide in Xinmo Village, Mao County, Sichuan province, China June 24, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / China Daily
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least ten people are reported missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported on 26 September.
The mudslide in Tianquan County was triggered by torrential rain, the CGTN broadcaster reported. Rescue work is currently underway.
Earlier this month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The quake destroyed several houses, and left at least 2 people dead and dozens injured.
In August, more than 80,000 people were evacuated from the province which was hit by heavy rainfalls. Among the worst-hit cities were Bazhong, Nanchong and Luzhou, with economic damage estimated at 250 million yuan (over $38.6 million), according to the provincial emergency management department.
