International

Russian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations
Russian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom is complying with all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more gas... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier this week, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, said the German government should send a message to Moscow that "Russia must stick to its promises and supply enough gas through the existing pipelines, like it used to." Baerbock has repeatedly spoken out against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, whose completion Gazprom announced recently.The German Energy Ministry said this week that Gazprom was complying with its existing supply agreements.
news, world, europe, russia, germany, gas, nord stream 2

Russian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations

12:02 GMT 26.09.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom is complying with all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more gas if needed, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on 26 September.
Earlier this week, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, said the German government should send a message to Moscow that "Russia must stick to its promises and supply enough gas through the existing pipelines, like it used to." Baerbock has repeatedly spoken out against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, whose completion Gazprom announced recently.
"Is it possible to take more gas from Gazprom and pump it in? It is possible. Gazprom is ready. Moreover, it has already covered all additional requests. It is fully complying with all its obligations. No one has absolutely any complaints, " Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
The German Energy Ministry said this week that Gazprom was complying with its existing supply agreements.
