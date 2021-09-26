https://sputniknews.com/20210926/man-utds-solskjaer-claims-villas-winning-goal-was-clearly-offside-1089412936.html

Man Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, which means the team has lost three of their last four games in all competitions. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the goal that earned Aston Villa its first Old Trafford win since 2009 was offside."It's obviously disappointing, because [Villa's 88th-minute winner] is offside", Solskjaer said on Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header following the Red Devils' defeat in the EPL against Villa (0-1). "We were unfortunate to have that decision go against us".The Norwegian manager also implied that during Hause's header, Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea was impeded by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who may have obstructed the sight of the ball from an offside position.Some netizens agreed with the manager's remarks, pointing to the fact that Watkins was distracting De Gea. Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes had the chance to make the final score 1-1 in added time via a penalty kick, but he missed a stoppage-time penalty, leaving the Red Devils defeated.Solskjaer added that he was annoyed when Villa's players crowded the penalty spot, trying to distract the Portuguese player."I wasn't going to mention it but it's not right that they do that. I guess that should be a yellow card for someone but they have achieved what they wanted. First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking. Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one. It doesn’t get in Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again. The decision [on who takes penalties] is made before the game”, Solskjaer said.Fernandes admitted he was furious at himself for missing the crucial penalty, but thanked fans in a long social media post for keeping their faith after his failure.Aston Villa secured their first EPL victory over Manchester United in their last 18 meetings since December 2009.

