Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/man-utds-solskjaer-claims-villas-winning-goal-was-clearly-offside-1089412936.html
Man Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
Man Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, which means the team has lost three of their last four games in all competitions. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T06:55+0000
2021-09-26T06:55+0000
manchester united
english premier league
news
world
football
sports
ole gunnar solskjær
aston villa
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669730_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_564a4191a250fe8ab59789aae037488e.jpg
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the goal that earned Aston Villa its first Old Trafford win since 2009 was offside."It's obviously disappointing, because [Villa's 88th-minute winner] is offside", Solskjaer said on Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header following the Red Devils' defeat in the EPL against Villa (0-1). "We were unfortunate to have that decision go against us".The Norwegian manager also implied that during Hause's header, Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea was impeded by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who may have obstructed the sight of the ball from an offside position.Some netizens agreed with the manager's remarks, pointing to the fact that Watkins was distracting De Gea. Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes had the chance to make the final score 1-1 in added time via a penalty kick, but he missed a stoppage-time penalty, leaving the Red Devils defeated.Solskjaer added that he was annoyed when Villa's players crowded the penalty spot, trying to distract the Portuguese player."I wasn't going to mention it but it's not right that they do that. I guess that should be a yellow card for someone but they have achieved what they wanted. First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking. Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one. It doesn’t get in Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again. The decision [on who takes penalties] is made before the game”, Solskjaer said.Fernandes admitted he was furious at himself for missing the crucial penalty, but thanked fans in a long social media post for keeping their faith after his failure.Aston Villa secured their first EPL victory over Manchester United in their last 18 meetings since December 2009.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669730_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2178347b7a9ea6b1a3c9c0a221c690e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, english premier league, news, world, football, sports, ole gunnar solskjær, aston villa, uk

Man Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside

06:55 GMT 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Oli ScarffManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 6-1 defeat to Spurs
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 6-1 defeat to Spurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Oli Scarff
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, which means the team has lost three of their last four games in all competitions.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the goal that earned Aston Villa its first Old Trafford win since 2009 was offside.
"It's obviously disappointing, because [Villa's 88th-minute winner] is offside", Solskjaer said on Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header following the Red Devils' defeat in the EPL against Villa (0-1). "We were unfortunate to have that decision go against us".
The Norwegian manager also implied that during Hause's header, Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea was impeded by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who may have obstructed the sight of the ball from an offside position.
Some netizens agreed with the manager's remarks, pointing to the fact that Watkins was distracting De Gea.
Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes had the chance to make the final score 1-1 in added time via a penalty kick, but he missed a stoppage-time penalty, leaving the Red Devils defeated.
Solskjaer added that he was annoyed when Villa's players crowded the penalty spot, trying to distract the Portuguese player.
"I wasn't going to mention it but it's not right that they do that. I guess that should be a yellow card for someone but they have achieved what they wanted. First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking. Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one. It doesn’t get in Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again. The decision [on who takes penalties] is made before the game”, Solskjaer said.
Fernandes admitted he was furious at himself for missing the crucial penalty, but thanked fans in a long social media post for keeping their faith after his failure.
Aston Villa secured their first EPL victory over Manchester United in their last 18 meetings since December 2009.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest
06:55 GMTMan Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
06:39 GMTTen People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
06:14 GMTJapan May Lift State of Emergency by End of September
05:47 GMTBoris Johnson 'Backing Construction of Fleet of Mini Nuclear Reactors' as UK Gripped by Fuel Crisis
05:43 GMTRussia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay
05:29 GMT'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
04:30 GMTGoing Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
04:00 GMTNewsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration
03:45 GMTMexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities
03:35 GMTUN Secretary General Holds Talks With Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan
03:25 GMT'Country Has Gone to Hell': Trump Urges US Voters to Back 'America First' GOP Ahead of 2024 Election
03:18 GMTRussia Has ‘Thoughtful Optimism’ on Possibility of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov
03:01 GMTMcConnell Refuses to Rule Out GOP Blockade of a Biden SCOTUS Nominee
00:38 GMTVideo: Amtrak Cross-Country Train Derails in Montana, Leaves Dozens Injured & At Least 3 Dead