Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Germans Head to Polls to Choose New Bundestag

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/mali-to-explore-new-security-partnerships-as-france-ends-sahel-operation-1089423054.html
Mali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
Mali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Mali will be forced to explore new ways to ensure its security on its own or with new partners to fill the gap left by France ending... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T13:20+0000
2021-09-26T13:20+0000
france
mali
sahel region
africa
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105380/39/1053803982_0:0:4134:2325_1920x0_80_0_0_5476feb5fe363c247ac2954d442fe20a.jpg
Maiga said that France's withdrawal was "unilateral" and did not take into account the "tripartite link ... between the United Nations and Mali, as partners with France" in establishing stability in the region.France's plans to reduce its presence in the region have already prompted Malian authorities to contact a Russian private military company for help in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his conference on the UNGA sidelines.On 10 June French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region, including the end of Operation Barkhane by the first quarter of 2022. The operation was launched in 2014 to help local authorities enforce security.
france
mali
sahel region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105380/39/1053803982_340:0:4008:2751_1920x0_80_0_0_372f54be094c509a683a99cfa2c805fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, mali, sahel region, africa, russia

Mali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation

13:20 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Christophe Petit Tesson/poolA French soldier prepares for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali, 19 May 2017
A French soldier prepares for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali, 19 May 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Christophe Petit Tesson/pool
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Mali will be forced to explore new ways to ensure its security on its own or with new partners to fill the gap left by France ending its anti-terrorist operation in Sahel, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said.

"The new situation resulting from the end of Operation Barkhane puts Mali before a fait accompli, abandoning us mid-flight to a certain extent, and it leads us to explore pathways and means to better ensure our security autonomously, or with other partners so as to fill the gap which will certainly result from the withdrawal of Barkhane in the north of the country", the prime minister said during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Maiga said that France's withdrawal was "unilateral" and did not take into account the "tripartite link ... between the United Nations and Mali, as partners with France" in establishing stability in the region.
France's plans to reduce its presence in the region have already prompted Malian authorities to contact a Russian private military company for help in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his conference on the UNGA sidelines.
On 10 June French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region, including the end of Operation Barkhane by the first quarter of 2022. The operation was launched in 2014 to help local authorities enforce security.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:27 GMTClinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
14:15 GMTSwiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages
14:09 GMTUnited Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
14:00 GMTBorder Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
13:57 GMTUK Heavyweight Joshua Unlikely to Have Broken Eye Socket, Promoter Says
13:45 GMT'Three Civilians Killed in US Airdrop Operation' in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
13:21 GMTIraq Arrests Activists, Ministry Employee for Calls to Normalise Ties With Israel
13:20 GMTMali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
13:18 GMTMerkel's Potential Successor Laschet Reveals His Vote Preference in Election Blunder
13:11 GMTWomen to Dominate Iceland's Parliament for First Time Ever, Reports Suggest
13:09 GMTBlast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says
13:00 GMTGermans Head to Polls to Choose New Bundestag
12:51 GMTDozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden
12:41 GMTFour Inmates Dead, One Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines, Reports Suggest
12:40 GMTVirginia Giuffre to Reportedly Hand Prince Andrew Secret Doc Able to Defeat Her Lawsuit
12:37 GMTRussia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean
12:32 GMTCyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening
12:21 GMTUN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
12:09 GMTKremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves
12:02 GMTRussian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations