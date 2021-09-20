Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/mali-looks-for-plan-b-to-bolster-our-national-defense-as-french-mission-exits-leaving-chaos-1089254906.html
Mali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
Mali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
As France ends its military cooperation with Mali, the Sahelian nation is looking for help fighting Daesh* and other militant groups. While Interim Prime... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T23:47+0000
2021-09-20T23:47+0000
france
mali
russia
africa
rumors
deal
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011635_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00976ea6b9216950f749ae1f67649460.jpg
Speaking to the press on Saturday, Maïga said Mali must "broaden our potential for cooperation to bolster our national defence" after its international partners “altered their policy” or "have decided to leave Mali to withdraw to other countries.""There are zones that are abandoned that need to be occupied today so they're not left empty. There are not enough troops," he added.His comments were an indirect response to a report by Reuters last week claiming “a deal is close” between the interim Malian government, which is dominated by the military but also contains civilian groups, and the Wagner Group, which the news agency falsely claims is tied to the Russian government.The Reuters report cited several unnamed sources, and even admitted it “could not confirm independently” any of the reports it nonetheless published as factual and billed as “exclusive.” Their requests for comment by the Malian government were similarly rebuffed as rumors unworthy of a reply.Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said it was “critical that any partnership be carried out in full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.”French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters last week that "Wagner is a militia that has shown itself in the past in Syria and Central African Republic to have carried out abuses and all sorts of violations that do not correspond with any solution, and so it is incompatible with our presence."French Colonial and Neo-Colonial WarsParis decided to cancel its longtime training program with the CAR military earlier this year, claiming the government had failed on its commitments by increasing its cooperation with Russia. Several hundred military advisors have been training CAR forces, but Western media have claimed without evidence that Wagner Group mercenaries are rampaging across the country, and are blaming Moscow for it. While nearly a decade of training by French and European Union troops has yielded little appreciable benefits to the CAR’s fighting ability, they have boasted of a spike in success since Russian instructors took over.However, Paris has also decided to cancel its military cooperation with the interim government in Mali for reasons unrelated to conversations between Bamako and Moscow. In May, now-Interim President Col. Assimi Goïta mounted his second coup d’etat in less than a year, arresting the interim president, prime minister, and defense minister and forcing their resignation after a cabinet reshuffle reduced the balance of power of the interim government in favor of civilian parties. Other international partners also backed away from cooperation with the government, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade bloc.Maïga, who was appointed after the coup, is from the June 5 Movement - Gathering of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), an umbrella political alliance of civilian parties that led the mass protests in the summer of 2020 against then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who the military forced from office that August. The interim government has promised to return to democracy by holding elections in February 2022.The French presence in Mali has long been reviled by the public. Invaded by French forces in the late 19th century, Mali became part of the French Sudan colony, although anti-colonial resistance continued. The irrigable land was used for cotton and nut plantationing, while forced labor by Malians was used across the Empire. The country became independent in 1958.More recently, a military coup in 2012 allowed Touareg tribes in the country’s north to take over much of the country, after which the government appealed to Paris for aid. The anti-rebel mission became Barkhane, a War on Terror-style conflict run from N'Djamena, Chad, and waged across five countries. Much like the US’ War on Terror, France has become known for bombing weddings instead of terrorist camps, as well as generally failing to subdue the insurgency. Mass protests in both France and Mali have demanded French forces leave.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
How exciting, SputnikNooz. Then, what about the elections in Paraguay and Burundi.. more fun eh?
0
I've heard the US is giving away nuclear subs to former French "allies" 🤣
0
2
france
mali
russia
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011635_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef6964c2e86074b1f05e11c91cdb781.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, mali, russia, africa, rumors, deal, military aid

Mali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos

23:47 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIEMalian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021.
Malian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIE
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
As France ends its military cooperation with Mali, the Sahelian nation is looking for help fighting Daesh* and other militant groups. While Interim Prime Minister Choguel Maïga named no country, Western journalists and academics have decided Bamako is secretly preparing a new deal with a Russian military group.
Speaking to the press on Saturday, Maïga said Mali must "broaden our potential for cooperation to bolster our national defence" after its international partners “altered their policy” or "have decided to leave Mali to withdraw to other countries."
"If partners have decided to leave certain areas, if they decide to leave tomorrow - what do we do?" Maiga asked. "Should we not have a plan B?"
"There are zones that are abandoned that need to be occupied today so they're not left empty. There are not enough troops," he added.
His comments were an indirect response to a report by Reuters last week claiming “a deal is close” between the interim Malian government, which is dominated by the military but also contains civilian groups, and the Wagner Group, which the news agency falsely claims is tied to the Russian government.
The Reuters report cited several unnamed sources, and even admitted it “could not confirm independently” any of the reports it nonetheless published as factual and billed as “exclusive.” Their requests for comment by the Malian government were similarly rebuffed as rumors unworthy of a reply.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said it was “critical that any partnership be carried out in full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.”
"As UN, we do not interfere in sovereign prerogatives," he said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters last week that "Wagner is a militia that has shown itself in the past in Syria and Central African Republic to have carried out abuses and all sorts of violations that do not correspond with any solution, and so it is incompatible with our presence."
French Colonial and Neo-Colonial Wars
Paris decided to cancel its longtime training program with the CAR military earlier this year, claiming the government had failed on its commitments by increasing its cooperation with Russia. Several hundred military advisors have been training CAR forces, but Western media have claimed without evidence that Wagner Group mercenaries are rampaging across the country, and are blaming Moscow for it. While nearly a decade of training by French and European Union troops has yielded little appreciable benefits to the CAR’s fighting ability, they have boasted of a spike in success since Russian instructors took over.
© AFP 2021 / PASCAL GUYOTIn this file photo children search on February 5, 2013 in the ruins of a hotel destroyed by French air strikes in Douentza, as he town was retaken by French and Malian troops in January.
In this file photo children search on February 5, 2013 in the ruins of a hotel destroyed by French air strikes in Douentza, as he town was retaken by French and Malian troops in January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
In this file photo children search on February 5, 2013 in the ruins of a hotel destroyed by French air strikes in Douentza, as he town was retaken by French and Malian troops in January.
© AFP 2021 / PASCAL GUYOT
However, Paris has also decided to cancel its military cooperation with the interim government in Mali for reasons unrelated to conversations between Bamako and Moscow. In May, now-Interim President Col. Assimi Goïta mounted his second coup d’etat in less than a year, arresting the interim president, prime minister, and defense minister and forcing their resignation after a cabinet reshuffle reduced the balance of power of the interim government in favor of civilian parties. Other international partners also backed away from cooperation with the government, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade bloc.
Maïga, who was appointed after the coup, is from the June 5 Movement - Gathering of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), an umbrella political alliance of civilian parties that led the mass protests in the summer of 2020 against then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who the military forced from office that August. The interim government has promised to return to democracy by holding elections in February 2022.
Shortly after the May 2021 putch, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Operation Barkhane was over and would be replaced by a smaller, more carefully defined mission, dubbed the Takuba Task Force, which will operate primarily in the tri-border area between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The end of both the CAR mission and of Barkhane were announced shortly after Macron unveiled his 2022 reelection campaign amid flagging popularity.
The French presence in Mali has long been reviled by the public. Invaded by French forces in the late 19th century, Mali became part of the French Sudan colony, although anti-colonial resistance continued. The irrigable land was used for cotton and nut plantationing, while forced labor by Malians was used across the Empire. The country became independent in 1958.
More recently, a military coup in 2012 allowed Touareg tribes in the country’s north to take over much of the country, after which the government appealed to Paris for aid. The anti-rebel mission became Barkhane, a War on Terror-style conflict run from N'Djamena, Chad, and waged across five countries. Much like the US’ War on Terror, France has become known for bombing weddings instead of terrorist camps, as well as generally failing to subdue the insurgency. Mass protests in both France and Mali have demanded French forces leave.
As Sputnik has reported, the three coups in 2012, 2020 and 2021 were all carried out by troops trained by US Africa Command, an institution with a long list of coups across the continent carried out by troops with whom it has worked.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
How exciting, SputnikNooz. Then, what about the elections in Paraguay and Burundi.. more fun eh?
Thomas Turk
21 September, 03:13 GMT
000000
I've heard the US is giving away nuclear subs to former French "allies" 🤣
CCrookim
21 September, 03:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:22 GMTClimate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
01:02 GMT‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
00:38 GMTMilley Told Admiral to Halt Operations in Pacific That China Could Deem 'Provocative', Authors Claim
00:11 GMTPremier League Goals of the Weekend
YesterdayMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
YesterdayGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
YesterdayCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
YesterdayIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
YesterdayBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
Yesterday‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
YesterdayCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
Yesterday26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis
YesterdayDiscovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
YesterdayFull Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires
Yesterday‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
YesterdayTexas Governor Asks Biden to Declare Federal Emergency in Response to Border Crisis
YesterdayUS House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
YesterdayTaliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks
YesterdayIran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization
YesterdayGlobal Stock Markets Plunge as Chinese Giant Evergrande Faces Mountain of Debt