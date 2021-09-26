'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/fk-them-carlson-responds-to-yet-another-call-to-fire-him-over-great-replacement-theory-1089418888.html

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, has renewed his calls for Fox News to fire successful host Tucker Carlson over promoting a purportedly racist theory called "great replacement" on his show, with the Council on American Islamic Relations backing the proposal. While the channel kindly rejected such suggestions, when the ADL made them in the past, Carlson himself has been more forthright this time around:The Fox News host elaborated that he has high respect for the ADL and its "virtuous goal" of fighting anti-Semitism, but alleged that under the new management of "Democratic Party apparatchik" Greenblatt, the organisation was heading in the wrong direction.What is This 'Great Replacement' Theory Anyway?Tucker Carlson insists it's not even a theory, but a real policy by the Democratic Party – to bring as many migrants in from abroad, so they will turn into loyal party voters. The Fox host insisted that the Democrats are not even hiding that they have such an agenda, but "will scream at you with maximum hysteria" if one dares to call it out.The ADL's Greenblatt sees it in a different light, calling the theory "toxic, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic" and warning that it is "repugnant and dangerous". After Carlson brought up the topic again on his show, Greenblatt addressed Fox News execs insisting that it was obvious that the host was "openly embracing white nationalist talking points".Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive of the Fox Corporation, however, responded to previous calls by Greenblatt to fire Carlson by stressing that the host actually rejected replacement theory, and had raised "a voting rights question" on his show instead.

