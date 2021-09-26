https://sputniknews.com/20210926/fk-them-carlson-responds-to-yet-another-call-to-fire-him-over-great-replacement-theory-1089418888.html
'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, has renewed his calls for Fox News to fire successful host Tucker Carlson over promoting a purportedly racist theory called "great replacement" on his show, with the Council on American Islamic Relations backing the proposal. While the channel kindly rejected such suggestions, when the ADL made them in the past, Carlson himself has been more forthright this time around:The Fox News host elaborated that he has high respect for the ADL and its "virtuous goal" of fighting anti-Semitism, but alleged that under the new management of "Democratic Party apparatchik" Greenblatt, the organisation was heading in the wrong direction.What is This 'Great Replacement' Theory Anyway?Tucker Carlson insists it's not even a theory, but a real policy by the Democratic Party – to bring as many migrants in from abroad, so they will turn into loyal party voters. The Fox host insisted that the Democrats are not even hiding that they have such an agenda, but "will scream at you with maximum hysteria" if one dares to call it out.The ADL's Greenblatt sees it in a different light, calling the theory "toxic, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic" and warning that it is "repugnant and dangerous". After Carlson brought up the topic again on his show, Greenblatt addressed Fox News execs insisting that it was obvious that the host was "openly embracing white nationalist talking points".Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive of the Fox Corporation, however, responded to previous calls by Greenblatt to fire Carlson by stressing that the host actually rejected replacement theory, and had raised "a voting rights question" on his show instead.
https://sputniknews.com/20210831/texas-governor-says-will-sign-republican-voting-rights-bill-into-law-1083762956.html
The highly popular Fox News host has faced criticism in the past for peddling a "racist" theory that the Democratic Party is actively supporting immigration to the US and thus attracting new votes to its side.
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host
"It's very corrosive for someone to take the residual moral weight of an organisation that he inherited and use it for party".
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host
What is This 'Great Replacement' Theory Anyway?
"Rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can't be bothered to do that. We're instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us".
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host
