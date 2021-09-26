Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/fk-them-carlson-responds-to-yet-another-call-to-fire-him-over-great-replacement-theory-1089418888.html
'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
2021-09-26T11:43+0000
2021-09-26T11:43+0000
us
immigration
racism
tucker carlson
us democratic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2b5dad8ed689c38d913d8aa3f4aa96.jpg
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, has renewed his calls for Fox News to fire successful host Tucker Carlson over promoting a purportedly racist theory called "great replacement" on his show, with the Council on American Islamic Relations backing the proposal. While the channel kindly rejected such suggestions, when the ADL made them in the past, Carlson himself has been more forthright this time around:The Fox News host elaborated that he has high respect for the ADL and its "virtuous goal" of fighting anti-Semitism, but alleged that under the new management of "Democratic Party apparatchik" Greenblatt, the organisation was heading in the wrong direction.What is This 'Great Replacement' Theory Anyway?Tucker Carlson insists it's not even a theory, but a real policy by the Democratic Party – to bring as many migrants in from abroad, so they will turn into loyal party voters. The Fox host insisted that the Democrats are not even hiding that they have such an agenda, but "will scream at you with maximum hysteria" if one dares to call it out.The ADL's Greenblatt sees it in a different light, calling the theory "toxic, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic" and warning that it is "repugnant and dangerous". After Carlson brought up the topic again on his show, Greenblatt addressed Fox News execs insisting that it was obvious that the host was "openly embracing white nationalist talking points".Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive of the Fox Corporation, however, responded to previous calls by Greenblatt to fire Carlson by stressing that the host actually rejected replacement theory, and had raised "a voting rights question" on his show instead.
https://sputniknews.com/20210831/texas-governor-says-will-sign-republican-voting-rights-bill-into-law-1083762956.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1fbab69a5afadf951974c2a07e325fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, immigration, racism, tucker carlson, us democratic party

'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory

11:43 GMT 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.'
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The highly popular Fox News host has faced criticism in the past for peddling a "racist" theory that the Democratic Party is actively supporting immigration to the US and thus attracting new votes to its side.
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, has renewed his calls for Fox News to fire successful host Tucker Carlson over promoting a purportedly racist theory called "great replacement" on his show, with the Council on American Islamic Relations backing the proposal. While the channel kindly rejected such suggestions, when the ADL made them in the past, Carlson himself has been more forthright this time around:

"The ADL? F**k them".

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) - Sputnik International
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host
The Fox News host elaborated that he has high respect for the ADL and its "virtuous goal" of fighting anti-Semitism, but alleged that under the new management of "Democratic Party apparatchik" Greenblatt, the organisation was heading in the wrong direction.

"It's very corrosive for someone to take the residual moral weight of an organisation that he inherited and use it for party".

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) - Sputnik International
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host

What is This 'Great Replacement' Theory Anyway?

Tucker Carlson insists it's not even a theory, but a real policy by the Democratic Party – to bring as many migrants in from abroad, so they will turn into loyal party voters. The Fox host insisted that the Democrats are not even hiding that they have such an agenda, but "will scream at you with maximum hysteria" if one dares to call it out.

"Rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can't be bothered to do that. We're instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us".

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) - Sputnik International
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Host
The ADL's Greenblatt sees it in a different light, calling the theory "toxic, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic" and warning that it is "repugnant and dangerous". After Carlson brought up the topic again on his show, Greenblatt addressed Fox News execs insisting that it was obvious that the host was "openly embracing white nationalist talking points".
Texas Governor Greg Abbott exits the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump after a visit to an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2021
Texas Governor Says Will Sign Republican Voting Rights Bill Into Law
31 August, 22:28 GMT
Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive of the Fox Corporation, however, responded to previous calls by Greenblatt to fire Carlson by stressing that the host actually rejected replacement theory, and had raised "a voting rights question" on his show instead.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:51 GMTDozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden
12:41 GMTFour Inmates Dead, One Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines, Reports Suggest
12:40 GMTVirginia Giuffre to Reportedly Hand Prince Andrew Secret Doc Able to Defeat Her Lawsuit
12:37 GMTRussia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean
12:32 GMTCyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening
12:21 GMTUN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
12:09 GMTKremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves
12:02 GMTRussian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations
11:54 GMTLabour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix
11:43 GMT'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
11:42 GMT'Piece of Scum': UK Labour Deputy Leader Lashes Out at Tories
11:14 GMTUK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
11:12 GMTHamas Has No Place in Sudan But Will It Give Up on Former 'Base'?
11:05 GMTJapan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines, Candidate for Ruling Party Head Says
11:05 GMTIsraeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
10:52 GMTTaiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
10:46 GMTHillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
10:39 GMTGerman Green Party Might Find Some 'Rare Lizards' to Stop Nord Stream 2, AfD Co-Chair Warns
10:35 GMTWorld War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members