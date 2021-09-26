https://sputniknews.com/20210926/cducsu-bloc-tied-with-spd-in-german-national-election-getting-25-of-votes-each---exit-poll-1089427555.html

SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949

SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949

The outcome of the vote will decide who will be Angela Merkel's successor as chancellor, since she is not participating in these elections, stepping down after... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

According to exit polls from ZDF, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is projected to be the leading political party in Germany with 25.8% of votes, while the Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc is currently second with 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result for the alliance since the 1949 elections.In the meantime, the Greens are third with 14.7% of the vote, while the Free Democratic Party is fourth with 11.8%, and the right-wing AfD rounds out the top 5 with 10.1%, while Die Linke (The Left) has 5% - which is the threshold to enter the parliament.CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak expressed his disappointment with the poll results but noted that the outcome is far from clear.CDU leader Armin Laschet said, his party will do everything in its power "to form a Union-led federal government".SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil, however, stated that his party "has the mandate" to form the cabinet.So far, the polls suggest that the CDU/CSU alliance and Die Linke will be losing part of their seats in the Bundestag, while the Greens and SPD will boost their presence in the German legislature.

