https://sputniknews.com/20210926/cducsu-bloc-tied-with-spd-in-german-national-election-getting-25-of-votes-each---exit-poll-1089427555.html
SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
The outcome of the vote will decide who will be Angela Merkel's successor as chancellor, since she is not participating in these elections, stepping down after... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T16:06+0000
2021-09-26T16:06+0000
2021-09-26T17:28+0000
2021 german federal election
spd
europe
germany
elections
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428989_0:0:3025:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_10adcc03938f25fbd8f2d54f709f5892.jpg
According to exit polls from ZDF, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is projected to be the leading political party in Germany with 25.8% of votes, while the Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc is currently second with 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result for the alliance since the 1949 elections.In the meantime, the Greens are third with 14.7% of the vote, while the Free Democratic Party is fourth with 11.8%, and the right-wing AfD rounds out the top 5 with 10.1%, while Die Linke (The Left) has 5% - which is the threshold to enter the parliament.CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak expressed his disappointment with the poll results but noted that the outcome is far from clear.CDU leader Armin Laschet said, his party will do everything in its power "to form a Union-led federal government".SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil, however, stated that his party "has the mandate" to form the cabinet.So far, the polls suggest that the CDU/CSU alliance and Die Linke will be losing part of their seats in the Bundestag, while the Greens and SPD will boost their presence in the German legislature.
Dicksonrp
Like in the US, UK, France, etc... does nit matter which party trumps home in elections, the people still looses and the zio Jews win and continue ruling and enjoying the perks of blood sucking the population tax dollars... OK vei..
1
sophia ava
★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour. Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks......𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦
0
2
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428989_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_45d155563418abf6de02bfa50cc0a5db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
2021 german federal election, spd, europe, germany, elections, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
16:06 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 26.09.2021)
The outcome of the vote will decide who will be Angela Merkel's successor as chancellor, since she is not participating in these elections, stepping down after four terms.
According to exit polls from ZDF, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is projected to be the leading political party in Germany with 25.8% of votes, while the Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc is currently second with 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result for the alliance since the 1949 elections.
In the meantime, the Greens are third with 14.7% of the vote, while the Free Democratic Party is fourth with 11.8%, and the right-wing AfD rounds out the top 5 with 10.1%, while Die Linke (The Left) has 5% - which is the threshold to enter the parliament.
CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak expressed his disappointment with the poll results
but noted that the outcome is far from clear.
"It is a neck and neck race. It will be a long election night. You can't tell who [will] pull ahead", he said, adding that a "Jamaica" coalition between the CDU/CSU, Free Democrats, and the Greens, may be possible.
CDU leader Armin Laschet said, his party will do everything in its power "to form a Union-led federal government".
SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil, however, stated that his party "has the mandate" to form the cabinet.
"The SPD has the mandate to govern. We want Olaf Scholz to be chancellor", Klingbeil said shortly after the exit polls were published. "The SPD is back. We will celebrate tonight, and tomorrow we will think of how we can put a stable government together".
So far, the polls suggest that the CDU/CSU alliance and Die Linke will be losing part of their seats in the Bundestag, while the Greens and SPD will boost their presence in the German legislature.