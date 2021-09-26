Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/cducsu-bloc-tied-with-spd-in-german-national-election-getting-25-of-votes-each---exit-poll-1089427555.html
SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
The outcome of the vote will decide who will be Angela Merkel's successor as chancellor, since she is not participating in these elections, stepping down after... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T16:06+0000
2021-09-26T17:28+0000
2021 german federal election
spd
europe
germany
elections
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428989_0:0:3025:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_10adcc03938f25fbd8f2d54f709f5892.jpg
According to exit polls from ZDF, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is projected to be the leading political party in Germany with 25.8% of votes, while the Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc is currently second with 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result for the alliance since the 1949 elections.In the meantime, the Greens are third with 14.7% of the vote, while the Free Democratic Party is fourth with 11.8%, and the right-wing AfD rounds out the top 5 with 10.1%, while Die Linke (The Left) has 5% - which is the threshold to enter the parliament.CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak expressed his disappointment with the poll results but noted that the outcome is far from clear.CDU leader Armin Laschet said, his party will do everything in its power "to form a Union-led federal government".SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil, however, stated that his party "has the mandate" to form the cabinet.So far, the polls suggest that the CDU/CSU alliance and Die Linke will be losing part of their seats in the Bundestag, while the Greens and SPD will boost their presence in the German legislature.
Like in the US, UK, France, etc... does nit matter which party trumps home in elections, the people still looses and the zio Jews win and continue ruling and enjoying the perks of blood sucking the population tax dollars... OK vei..
1
★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour. Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks......𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦
0
2
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428989_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_45d155563418abf6de02bfa50cc0a5db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021 german federal election, spd, europe, germany, elections, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

SPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949

16:06 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 26.09.2021)
© REUTERS / WOLFGANG RATTAYSocial Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / WOLFGANG RATTAY
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The outcome of the vote will decide who will be Angela Merkel's successor as chancellor, since she is not participating in these elections, stepping down after four terms.
According to exit polls from ZDF, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is projected to be the leading political party in Germany with 25.8% of votes, while the Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc is currently second with 24.2%. So far, this is the worst result for the alliance since the 1949 elections.
In the meantime, the Greens are third with 14.7% of the vote, while the Free Democratic Party is fourth with 11.8%, and the right-wing AfD rounds out the top 5 with 10.1%, while Die Linke (The Left) has 5% - which is the threshold to enter the parliament.
CDU Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak expressed his disappointment with the poll results but noted that the outcome is far from clear.

"It is a neck and neck race. It will be a long election night. You can't tell who [will] pull ahead", he said, adding that a "Jamaica" coalition between the CDU/CSU, Free Democrats, and the Greens, may be possible.

CDU leader Armin Laschet said, his party will do everything in its power "to form a Union-led federal government".
© REUTERS / Michele TantussiGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, on 7 September 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, on 7 September 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, on 7 September 2021.
© REUTERS / Michele Tantussi
SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil, however, stated that his party "has the mandate" to form the cabinet.

"The SPD has the mandate to govern. We want Olaf Scholz to be chancellor", Klingbeil said shortly after the exit polls were published. "The SPD is back. We will celebrate tonight, and tomorrow we will think of how we can put a stable government together".

So far, the polls suggest that the CDU/CSU alliance and Die Linke will be losing part of their seats in the Bundestag, while the Greens and SPD will boost their presence in the German legislature.
920100
Discuss
Popular comments
Like in the US, UK, France, etc... does nit matter which party trumps home in elections, the people still looses and the zio Jews win and continue ruling and enjoying the perks of blood sucking the population tax dollars... OK vei..
Dicksonrp
26 September, 20:17 GMT1
100000
★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour. Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks......𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦
sophia ava
26 September, 20:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel’s Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions
14:52 GMT'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
14:42 GMTRewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
14:35 GMTTurkish President Reveals Ankara Still Considering Purchase of Second Batch of S-400 Defence System
14:34 GMTPolls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party
14:27 GMTClinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
14:15 GMTSwiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages
14:09 GMTUnited Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
14:00 GMTBorder Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
13:57 GMTUK Heavyweight Joshua Unlikely to Have Broken Eye Socket, Promoter Says
13:45 GMT'Three Civilians Killed in US Airdrop Operation' in Syria's Deir ez-Zor