https://sputniknews.com/20210925/sergei-lavrov-creation-of-aukus-security-pact-could-affect-russia-eu-dialogue-1089406317.html
Sergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
Sergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
The new arrangement between Australia, the UK and the US, dubbed AUKUS, was created earlier this month, raising security concerns in China and the EU.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Saturday that the AUKUS security pact may affect ties between Moscow and Brussels.
Sergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:44 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 16:55 GMT 25.09.2021)
The new arrangement between Australia, the UK and the US, dubbed AUKUS, was created earlier this month, raising security concerns in China and the EU.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Saturday that the AUKUS security pact may affect ties between Moscow and Brussels.