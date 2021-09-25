https://sputniknews.com/20210925/monica-lewinsky-allegedly-had-affair-with-married-school-teacher-before-clinton-sex-scandal-1089397771.html

Monica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal

In 1997, Kate Nason (née Bleiler) discovered that her husband, a school teacher, had cheated on her with a co-worker and... Monica Lewinsky, that very same White House intern who became one of the central figures of a sex scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment.Nason's life, however, has changed since then, according to what she told the New York Post about her findings and how she turned them into a memoir titled "Everything's Perfect"."I had suspected my then-husband was having an affair with a co-worker. I confronted him about it and he was gaslighting me", Nason revealed.Per Nason, her husband, Andy Bleiler, was a good liar, but she married him despite having doubts from the very beginning. She explained that she "denied her intuition" because Bleiler's "ability to lie and deceive was matched by my own to delude". Nason stated that she found out about both affairs on the same day when his co-worker showed up at their house. And, while the relationship with the co-worker remained a family drama, the Lewinsky affair became part of the nationwide news cycle - and so did Nason's persona.She had to deal with the press in different ways, sometimes using humour against reporters and wearing funny glasses to make them laugh. According to Nason, she had to live with closed curtains for several months as speculations about the affair continued.Reporters even decamped around her own home in Portland, with her and her husband having to give a press conference.Eventually, she felt she needed to turn her dramatic story into a book, which, according to her, was not meant to be a scandalous tell-all aimed at blaming someone, but rather a self-therapeutic attempt to process the events.Two years later, Nason said, Monica Lewinsky wrote her an apology letter that she has kept "tucked away in the box".In 2013, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Nason did put several scandal-related things once owned by Lewinsky up for auction. Among the items was Monica's black negligee.Lewinsky coped with her affair-prompted drama in her own way, becoming part of a production crew for the TV show "Impeachment: American Crime Story" dedicated to the sex scandal involving her and Bill Clinton. The show hit the small screens on 7 September.Nason told the New York Post that she has no plans to watch it - according to her, she's managed to turn this page of her life, in part due to her memoir. Interestingly, she initially wrote it in the present tense, but someone told her to change it to the past tense, which she did."It was miraculous. With each sentence, changing each verb I felt like I was set free. I was pretty done at that point", she said.

