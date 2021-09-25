https://sputniknews.com/20210925/monica-lewinsky-allegedly-had-affair-with-married-school-teacher-before-clinton-sex-scandal-1089397771.html
Monica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
In 1997, Kate Nason (née Bleiler) discovered that her husband, a school teacher, had cheated on her with a co-worker and... Monica Lewinsky, that very same White House intern who became one of the central figures of a sex scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment.Nason's life, however, has changed since then, according to what she told the New York Post about her findings and how she turned them into a memoir titled "Everything's Perfect"."I had suspected my then-husband was having an affair with a co-worker. I confronted him about it and he was gaslighting me", Nason revealed.Per Nason, her husband, Andy Bleiler, was a good liar, but she married him despite having doubts from the very beginning. She explained that she "denied her intuition" because Bleiler's "ability to lie and deceive was matched by my own to delude". Nason stated that she found out about both affairs on the same day when his co-worker showed up at their house. And, while the relationship with the co-worker remained a family drama, the Lewinsky affair became part of the nationwide news cycle - and so did Nason's persona."I was reeling from that discovery when January of 1998 happened", said Nason. "I got a call from my mother telling me she read a blurb about the [Bleiler and Lewinsky] affair in the LA Times … Before the end of the day, my voicemail was filled to capacity. The press showed up to our doorstep within hours".She had to deal with the press in different ways, sometimes using humour against reporters and wearing funny glasses to make them laugh. According to Nason, she had to live with closed curtains for several months as speculations about the affair continued.Reporters even decamped around her own home in Portland, with her and her husband having to give a press conference."I didn't say anything. I stood there looking like a deer in headlights. My ex said a few words and then the lawyer took over. It seemed to last an eternity", Nason said, speaking about the moment when Bleiler admitted his affair to the gathered reporters.Eventually, she felt she needed to turn her dramatic story into a book, which, according to her, was not meant to be a scandalous tell-all aimed at blaming someone, but rather a self-therapeutic attempt to process the events."I was keenly aware that my big story had a big problem. How to tell my story when another woman's story is tangled up in mine? In particular, a woman whose story has been told by herself and others. A woman who maintains a public presence and has worked to grapple with her own ghosts just as I have. And then, of course, there was an American president and a first lady. At first, I tried to write this story without them in it. In the end, the magnitude of these events in my life was so pivotal that to write them out was impossible", she explained.Two years later, Nason said, Monica Lewinsky wrote her an apology letter that she has kept "tucked away in the box".In 2013, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Nason did put several scandal-related things once owned by Lewinsky up for auction. Among the items was Monica's black negligee.Lewinsky coped with her affair-prompted drama in her own way, becoming part of a production crew for the TV show "Impeachment: American Crime Story" dedicated to the sex scandal involving her and Bill Clinton. The show hit the small screens on 7 September.Nason told the New York Post that she has no plans to watch it - according to her, she's managed to turn this page of her life, in part due to her memoir. Interestingly, she initially wrote it in the present tense, but someone told her to change it to the past tense, which she did."It was miraculous. With each sentence, changing each verb I felt like I was set free. I was pretty done at that point", she said.
bill clinton, society, us, monica lewinsky
In 1997, Kate Nason (née Bleiler) discovered that her husband, a school teacher, had cheated on her with a co-worker and... Monica Lewinsky, that very same White House intern who became one of the central figures of a sex scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment.
Nason's life, however, has changed since then, according to what she told the New York Post
about her findings and how she turned them into a memoir titled "Everything's Perfect".
"I had suspected my then-husband was having an affair with a co-worker. I confronted him about it and he was gaslighting me", Nason revealed.
Per Nason, her husband, Andy Bleiler, was a good liar, but she married him despite having doubts from the very beginning. She explained that she "denied her intuition" because Bleiler's "ability to lie and deceive was matched by my own to delude".
Nason stated that she found out about both affairs on the same day when his co-worker showed up at their house. And, while the relationship with the co-worker remained a family drama, the Lewinsky affair became part of the nationwide news cycle - and so did Nason's persona.
"I was reeling from that discovery when January of 1998 happened", said Nason. "I got a call from my mother telling me she read a blurb about the [Bleiler and Lewinsky] affair in the LA Times … Before the end of the day, my voicemail was filled to capacity. The press showed up to our doorstep within hours".
She had to deal with the press in different ways, sometimes using humour against reporters and wearing funny glasses to make them laugh. According to Nason, she had to live with closed curtains for several months as speculations about the affair continued.
Reporters even decamped around her own home in Portland, with her and her husband having to give a press conference.
"I didn't say anything. I stood there looking like a deer in headlights. My ex said a few words and then the lawyer took over. It seemed to last an eternity", Nason said, speaking about the moment when Bleiler admitted his affair to the gathered reporters.
Eventually, she felt she needed to turn her dramatic story into a book, which, according to her, was not meant to be a scandalous tell-all aimed at blaming someone, but rather a self-therapeutic attempt to process the events.
"I was keenly aware that my big story had a big problem. How to tell my story when another woman's story is tangled up in mine? In particular, a woman whose story has been told by herself and others. A woman who maintains a public presence and has worked to grapple with her own ghosts just as I have. And then, of course, there was an American president and a first lady. At first, I tried to write this story without them in it. In the end, the magnitude of these events in my life was so pivotal that to write them out was impossible", she explained.
Two years later, Nason said, Monica Lewinsky wrote her an apology letter that she has kept "tucked away in the box".
In 2013, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times
, Nason did put several scandal-related things once owned by Lewinsky up for auction. Among the items was Monica's black negligee.
Lewinsky coped with her affair-prompted drama in her own way, becoming part of a production crew for the TV show "Impeachment: American Crime Story" dedicated to the sex scandal involving her and Bill Clinton. The show hit the small screens on 7 September.
Nason told the New York Post that she has no plans to watch it - according to her, she's managed to turn this page of her life, in part due to her memoir. Interestingly, she initially wrote it in the present tense, but someone told her to change it to the past tense, which she did.
"It was miraculous. With each sentence, changing each verb I felt like I was set free. I was pretty done at that point", she said.