GOP Golden Boy? Republicans Strongly Back Florida Gov. DeSantis for 2024 Primary Sans Trump
A new survey conducted by GOP polling firm Echelon Insights found that DeSantis is the most-favored Republican presidential candidate in a theoretical 2024 presidential primary, without former US President Donald Trump as a contender. Pollsters reported a margin of error around 4.9%. Comparatively, an August survey conducted by Echelon Insights only showed the Florida governor with a two-point lead over Pence. It would appear that DeSantis' boost in support is mirroring that of Florida, which is presently rebounding from record surges in COVID-19 infections and deaths. A whopping 21% of respondents said they would be "unsure" about their vote, despite the existence of GOP heavyweights like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sen. Mitt Romney - the 2012 GOP presidential nominee. Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. both garnered support from 9% of respondents. Further breakdowns were provided by the GOP polling firm. DeSantis took time with reporters last month to address rumors of a run to become the GOP nominee in 2024. Prior to DeSantis' public dismissal of the rumors, Trump ally and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the Washington Examiner that DeSantis would not consider going against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024. "I think Ron DeSantis is identified across the country now for the courage that he shows for conservative solutions, and he would be the first to say that if President Trump gets in, that he would win the nomination and would clear the field, and so I don't ever see it being a 2016 primary scenario," Meadows contended, noting that DeSantis is focused on winning the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election. It is possible, however, that DeSantis could join the campaign trail in a different capacity. Trump notably remarked earlier this year that he was "100%" considering running for president and would "certainly" consider tapping DeSantis as his running mate over Pence.
It's 2021, who gives a rat's arse? But zio-media.
01:56 GMT 25.09.2021
Evan Craighead
Within the past several months, numerous surveys on the 2024 US presidential election have shown that a significant portion of the Republican Party would back a GOP ticket featuring the 43-year-old. DeSantis more recently has brushed off the statistical speculation and political prodding as "nonsense" that has been "manufactured."
A new survey conducted by GOP polling firm Echelon Insights found that DeSantis is the most-favored Republican presidential candidate in a theoretical 2024 presidential primary, without former US President Donald Trump as a contender.

"If Donald Trump does NOT seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and the presidential primaries were being held today, for whom would you vote?" pollsters asked some 429 Republican voters in a survey administered between September 17 and September 23.

Pollsters reported a margin of error around 4.9%.
DeSantis headed the GOP's crowded field of potential presidential candidates with 22%, while former Vice President Mike Pence trailed behind, with 15% of those polled throwing support behind the Indiana politician.
Comparatively, an August survey conducted by Echelon Insights only showed the Florida governor with a two-point lead over Pence.
It would appear that DeSantis' boost in support is mirroring that of Florida, which is presently rebounding from record surges in COVID-19 infections and deaths.
A whopping 21% of respondents said they would be "unsure" about their vote, despite the existence of GOP heavyweights like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sen. Mitt Romney - the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.
Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. both garnered support from 9% of respondents.
Further breakdowns were provided by the GOP polling firm.
DeSantis took time with reporters last month to address rumors of a run to become the GOP nominee in 2024.
"All the speculation about me is purely manufactured", he told reporters in St. Cloud, Florida, as reported by Fox News. "I just do my job and we work hard ... I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense."
Prior to DeSantis' public dismissal of the rumors, Trump ally and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the Washington Examiner that DeSantis would not consider going against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.
"I think Ron DeSantis is identified across the country now for the courage that he shows for conservative solutions, and he would be the first to say that if President Trump gets in, that he would win the nomination and would clear the field, and so I don't ever see it being a 2016 primary scenario," Meadows contended, noting that DeSantis is focused on winning the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election.
It is possible, however, that DeSantis could join the campaign trail in a different capacity. Trump notably remarked earlier this year that he was "100%" considering running for president and would "certainly" consider tapping DeSantis as his running mate over Pence.
It's 2021, who gives a rat's arse? But zio-media.
vtvot tak
25 September, 05:35 GMT
