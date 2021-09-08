Registration was successful!
DeSantis: Speculation Surrounding 2024 Presidential Run 'is Purely Manufactured'
DeSantis: Speculation Surrounding 2024 Presidential Run 'is Purely Manufactured'
Back in July, a straw poll on the potential GOP candidates for the 2024 US presidential election revealed that Republican respondents overwhelmingly approved... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
DeSantis took time on Tuesday to dispel rumours that he was plotting a potential run for the GOP spot in the 2024 presidential election, arguing that folks are simply namedropping him. DeSantis' comments come months after Trump said he was "100%" considering running for president and would "certainly" consider tapping DeSantis as his running mate over Pence. More recently, those within the former US president's inner circle have said that Trump has been motivated for a 2024 run after seeing President Joe Biden's conduct and actions surrounding the US troop pullout from Afghanistan. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a fierce Trump ally, notably pushed back against reports of a potential 2024 presidential election run by the Florida governor. He told the Washington Examiner that even though DeSantis has been "identified" for his "conservative solutions" to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the Florida governor is more focused on running for re-election in his state, rather than running for the highest office in the nation.
donald trump, florida, ron desantis, 2024 us presidential elections

DeSantis: Speculation Surrounding 2024 Presidential Run 'is Purely Manufactured'

04:07 GMT 08.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Evan Craighead
Back in July, a straw poll on the potential GOP candidates for the 2024 US presidential election revealed that Republican respondents overwhelmingly approved of both former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In fact, the governor garnered the most support amongst those surveyed.
DeSantis took time on Tuesday to dispel rumours that he was plotting a potential run for the GOP spot in the 2024 presidential election, arguing that folks are simply namedropping him.

"All the speculation about me is purely manufactured", he told reporters in St. Cloud, Florida, as reported by Fox News. "I just do my job and we work hard ... I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense".

DeSantis' comments come months after Trump said he was "100%" considering running for president and would "certainly" consider tapping DeSantis as his running mate over Pence.
More recently, those within the former US president's inner circle have said that Trump has been motivated for a 2024 run after seeing President Joe Biden's conduct and actions surrounding the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a fierce Trump ally, notably pushed back against reports of a potential 2024 presidential election run by the Florida governor.
He told the Washington Examiner that even though DeSantis has been "identified" for his "conservative solutions" to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the Florida governor is more focused on running for re-election in his state, rather than running for the highest office in the nation.
