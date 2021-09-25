Registration was successful!
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says
MOSCOW, September 25 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the ocean off South Africa. The tremor struck at 05:21 GMT on 25 September, the
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) some 1,300 miles south of Cape Town.There have been no reports of damages.
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says

07:14 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 25.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Irwin FedriansyahA geologist looks at a screen showing the seismograph reading of the powerful earthquake
A geologist looks at a screen showing the seismograph reading of the powerful earthquake - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Irwin Fedriansyah
Subscribe
MOSCOW, September 25 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the ocean off South Africa. The tremor struck at 05:21 GMT on 25 September, the United States Geological Survey said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) some 1,300 miles south of Cape Town.
There have been no reports of damages.
