5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says
MOSCOW, September 25 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the ocean off South Africa. The tremor struck at 05:21 GMT on 25 September
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) some 1,300 miles south of Cape Town.There have been no reports of damages.
MOSCOW, September 25 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the ocean off South Africa. The tremor struck at 05:21 GMT on 25 September, the United States Geological Survey said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) some 1,300 miles south of Cape Town.
There have been no reports of damages.