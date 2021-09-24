Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

REC Surveys Exporters' Wishes for 'Single Window' Development
REC Surveys Exporters’ Wishes for ‘Single Window’ Development
Moscow (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre has asked exporters what services on the My Export digital platform they are looking forward to most of all...
“The Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) has announced the results of voting among domestic companies for the services to be launched on the My Export digital platform (Single Window information system) in the next stage. The goal was to find out which online services companies need”, a report has stated.Companies were offered to provide feedback on three blocks of online services: state support measures, obtaining permits, and business services.According to the survey, the REC has identified the highest priority services for exporters. For example, among the state support measures that exporters expect first and foremost in digital form were support for exhibition activities, reimbursement of pharmaceutical product registration costs abroad, and intellectual property registration costs, as well as support for the certification of agricultural products and R&amp;D and homologation costs (improvement of a facility, improvement of technical characteristics for conformity with any standards or requirements of the consumer country – ed. Sputnik).Among the most in-demand business services for exporters are e-commerce services, including product placement in national shops on electronic trading platforms, educational services of the REC Export School, international postal dispatch services (in partnership with the Russian Post), Agroexpress (in partnership with Russian Railways), and financial products of the REC Group.The survey was conducted in August 2021 on the REC's website. Participation was open to both companies already engaged in foreign economic activity and prospective exporters.
REC Surveys Exporters' Wishes for 'Single Window' Development

12:27 GMT 24.09.2021
Moscow (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre has asked exporters what services on the My Export digital platform they are looking forward to most of all, including support for exhibition activity and various expense reimbursements, the REC said.
“The Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) has announced the results of voting among domestic companies for the services to be launched on the My Export digital platform (Single Window information system) in the next stage. The goal was to find out which online services companies need”, a report has stated.
Companies were offered to provide feedback on three blocks of online services: state support measures, obtaining permits, and business services.
According to the survey, the REC has identified the highest priority services for exporters. For example, among the state support measures that exporters expect first and foremost in digital form were support for exhibition activities, reimbursement of pharmaceutical product registration costs abroad, and intellectual property registration costs, as well as support for the certification of agricultural products and R&D and homologation costs (improvement of a facility, improvement of technical characteristics for conformity with any standards or requirements of the consumer country – ed. Sputnik).

“Of the whole range of services for obtaining permits on the ‘Single Window’ system, the most votes favoured the issuance of certificates of origin, export licences (from the Ministry of Industry and Trade) and the acquisition of phytosanitary and veterinary certificates”, the REC added.

Among the most in-demand business services for exporters are e-commerce services, including product placement in national shops on electronic trading platforms, educational services of the REC Export School, international postal dispatch services (in partnership with the Russian Post), Agroexpress (in partnership with Russian Railways), and financial products of the REC Group.

“We have created our platform based on the needs and wishes of its main users – exporters – and we continue to develop in this direction. Another survey of companies has now been completed to take into account their views on the digitalisation of export support measures at the next stage, and we will certainly take the information received into account in our work. I can confidently say that the services most in demand by exporters will be developed within the next year”, the REC's chief executive, Veronika Nikishina, said.

The survey was conducted in August 2021 on the REC's website. Participation was open to both companies already engaged in foreign economic activity and prospective exporters.
