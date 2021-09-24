Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/norway-becomes-first-western-country-to-raise-key-rate-since-start-of-covid-19-pandemic-1089357255.html
Norway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
Norway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
Norway's key interest rate had been at a record-low zero-percent level since May 2020, when the Central Bank slashed interest rates by 1.5 percent to counter... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T06:00+0000
2021-09-24T06:54+0000
central bank
news
europe
norway
interest rate
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089358302_0:169:2806:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_9903f2c7c396c7cde8be6dc0c821025d.jpg
For the first time in almost a year and a half, Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank) is raising the nation's key interest rate by 0.25 percent, becoming the first major western central bank to do so.The key interest rate had been at a record-low zero-percent level since May 2020, when the Central Bank slashed interest rates by 1.5 percent in a matter of weeks to counter the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic that hamstrung economic activity.Macroeconomists argued for the key interest rate to be raised at a recent September meeting, which the Central Bank also signalled, alongside future interest rate hikes in the coming months.Within the macroeconomic community, this is seen as a sign of recovery. The gradual reopening of society is said to have given a marked boost to the Norwegian economy, with activity returning to pre-pandemic levels or even surpassing them. Unemployment has also fallen, and the Central Bank believes that the upswing in the economy will continue throughout the autumn. The decision to raise the key rate is thus seen as a starting point for a longer period of interest rate hikes, as the Central Bank cited the need to counter a build-up of financial imbalances and voiced plans for interest rates to grow as high as 1.75 percent by the end of 2024, the news outlet E24 reported.While several major economies, including South Korea and Brazil have already upped their rates, Norway is the first country from the list of ten most-traded currencies to do so.Other western central banks have been split over the issue of raising interest rates. While the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve previously hinted at imminent interest rate hikes as well, Sweden's Central Bank (Riksbank) confirmed that the zero-level interest rate would remain in place at least until 2024. Switzerland went so far as to keep its unique negative rate of minus 0.75 percent.Nevertheless, the Central Bank of Norway, a country that is home to the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with $1.4 trillion in assets, warned of the emergence of new COVID-19 strains and how they could potentially affect the economy. Still, it voiced hope for a firm rebound amid low underlying inflation and unemployment.
They should have raised it immediately to 5% minimum.
1
1
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089358302_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_25992897ce7fd75cc6c99d12e26e9656.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
central bank, news, europe, norway, interest rate, scandinavia

Norway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

06:00 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 06:54 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Gwladys FoucheA general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo, Norway, March 6, 2018
A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo, Norway, March 6, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / Gwladys Fouche
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Norway's key interest rate had been at a record-low zero-percent level since May 2020, when the Central Bank slashed interest rates by 1.5 percent to counter the coronavirus pandemic that hamstrung economic activity. Today's hike made amid a normalisation of the economy is seen as a starting point for a longer period of interest rate hikes.
For the first time in almost a year and a half, Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank) is raising the nation's key interest rate by 0.25 percent, becoming the first major western central bank to do so.
The key interest rate had been at a record-low zero-percent level since May 2020, when the Central Bank slashed interest rates by 1.5 percent in a matter of weeks to counter the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic that hamstrung economic activity.
Macroeconomists argued for the key interest rate to be raised at a recent September meeting, which the Central Bank also signalled, alongside future interest rate hikes in the coming months.

"The normalisation of the economy indicates that it is now appropriate to start a gradual normalisation of the key policy rate", Central Bank Governor Øystein Olsen said in a statement.

Within the macroeconomic community, this is seen as a sign of recovery. The gradual reopening of society is said to have given a marked boost to the Norwegian economy, with activity returning to pre-pandemic levels or even surpassing them. Unemployment has also fallen, and the Central Bank believes that the upswing in the economy will continue throughout the autumn. The decision to raise the key rate is thus seen as a starting point for a longer period of interest rate hikes, as the Central Bank cited the need to counter a build-up of financial imbalances and voiced plans for interest rates to grow as high as 1.75 percent by the end of 2024, the news outlet E24 reported.
While several major economies, including South Korea and Brazil have already upped their rates, Norway is the first country from the list of ten most-traded currencies to do so.
Other western central banks have been split over the issue of raising interest rates. While the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve previously hinted at imminent interest rate hikes as well, Sweden's Central Bank (Riksbank) confirmed that the zero-level interest rate would remain in place at least until 2024. Switzerland went so far as to keep its unique negative rate of minus 0.75 percent.
Nevertheless, the Central Bank of Norway, a country that is home to the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with $1.4 trillion in assets, warned of the emergence of new COVID-19 strains and how they could potentially affect the economy. Still, it voiced hope for a firm rebound amid low underlying inflation and unemployment.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
They should have raised it immediately to 5% minimum.
TruePatriot
24 September, 09:13 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:55 GMTCanada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
06:31 GMTPhones of Five Incumbent French Ministers Were Targeted by Pegasus Spyware, Report Says
06:17 GMTFrance, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China
06:00 GMTNorway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
05:56 GMTHunter Biden Asked for $2 Mln From Democratic Donors to Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets: Report
05:30 GMTPalestinians to Harvest Olives But They're Wary of Settlers, Here's Why
04:38 GMTTaliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
04:30 GMTSlippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’
02:56 GMTAudit Mania
02:45 GMTUS Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
02:17 GMTUS House Passes National Defense Authorization Act to Fund Pentagon in Fiscal Year 2022
01:51 GMTSpain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
01:14 GMTUS Judge Orders Facebook to Turn Over Deleted Posts That Promoted Hate Toward Rohingya People
01:07 GMTLeader of Drought-Stricken Madagascar Urges UNGA to Take Tougher Action Against Climate Change
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce