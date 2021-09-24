https://sputniknews.com/20210924/messi-to-miss-montpellier-game-but-may-feature-in-psgs-blockbuster-clash-against-man-city-1089375688.html
Messi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
Although Lionel Messi was a goal-scoring behemoth at Barcelona, he has so far failed to impress Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, and the club's fans with his game in France. His struggles have been such that Messi hasn't been able to open his account for PSG so far and now he's out with an injury.
Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 match
against Montpellier on Saturday after the club said that the Argentine icon is still recovering from an injury to his left knee.
"Leo Messi started running again today in line with his treatment protocol. An update check is scheduled for Sunday," PSG said in a statement on their official website.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered the injury against PSG's 2-1 triumph over Lyon last week before undergoing an MRI scan, which confirmed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.
Messi also missed PSG's last game against Metz on Thursday, which his team won 2-1.
However, the Paris-based side, presently at the top of the French league, would be hoping to field the superstar footballer in their blockbuster Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.