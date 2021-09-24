Registration was successful!
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

Messi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
Messi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
Although Lionel Messi was a goal-scoring behemoth at Barcelona, he has so far failed to impress Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, fellow Argentine Mauricio... 24.09.2021
Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 match against Montpellier on Saturday after the club said that the Argentine icon is still recovering from an injury to his left knee."Leo Messi started running again today in line with his treatment protocol. An update check is scheduled for Sunday," PSG said in a statement on their official website.The six-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered the injury against PSG's 2-1 triumph over Lyon last week before undergoing an MRI scan, which confirmed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.Messi also missed PSG's last game against Metz on Thursday, which his team won 2-1.However, the Paris-based side, presently at the top of the French league, would be hoping to field the superstar footballer in their blockbuster Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, sputnik, injury, sport, football, sport, injury, fc barcelona, psg, sputnik, update, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football team, football legend, football star, lionel messi

Messi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City

16:36 GMT 24.09.2021
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Although Lionel Messi was a goal-scoring behemoth at Barcelona, he has so far failed to impress Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, and the club's fans with his game in France. His struggles have been such that Messi hasn't been able to open his account for PSG so far and now he's out with an injury.
Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 match against Montpellier on Saturday after the club said that the Argentine icon is still recovering from an injury to his left knee.
"Leo Messi started running again today in line with his treatment protocol. An update check is scheduled for Sunday," PSG said in a statement on their official website.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered the injury against PSG's 2-1 triumph over Lyon last week before undergoing an MRI scan, which confirmed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.
Messi also missed PSG's last game against Metz on Thursday, which his team won 2-1.
However, the Paris-based side, presently at the top of the French league, would be hoping to field the superstar footballer in their blockbuster Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.
