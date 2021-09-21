Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

Messi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
Messi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
While his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up the Premier League with sparkling performances for Manchester United, Lionel Messi has so far struggled to... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner and PSG's star signing Lionel Messi will miss the French club's match against Metz on Wednesday due to an injury to his left knee.Confirming the 34-year-old forward's injury on its official website, the club said that Messi undertook an MRI scan, which showed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.The full extent of Messi's injury will be known in the next 48 hours, throwing his participation in PSG's blockbuster Champions League encounter with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in limbo. The French club faces City at home next week.Messi is also set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on Saturday. He's made an unimpressive start to his PSG career and is yet to score a goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite making three appearances.On Sunday, the Argentina captain was substituted by Pochettino in PSG's match against Lyon, a decision which didn't go down too well with Messi. While he may have looked out of sorts, PSG have managed to remain undefeated in their first six games of the season, currently topping the table with 18 points. Marseille are second with 13 points.
Messi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury

15:29 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
While his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up the Premier League with sparkling performances for Manchester United, Lionel Messi has so far struggled to make his mark for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine has now suffered an injury setback.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner and PSG's star signing Lionel Messi will miss the French club's match against Metz on Wednesday due to an injury to his left knee.
Confirming the 34-year-old forward's injury on its official website, the club said that Messi undertook an MRI scan, which showed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.
The full extent of Messi's injury will be known in the next 48 hours, throwing his participation in PSG's blockbuster Champions League encounter with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in limbo. The French club faces City at home next week.
Messi is also set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on Saturday. He's made an unimpressive start to his PSG career and is yet to score a goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite making three appearances.
On Sunday, the Argentina captain was substituted by Pochettino in PSG's match against Lyon, a decision which didn't go down too well with Messi.
While he may have looked out of sorts, PSG have managed to remain undefeated in their first six games of the season, currently topping the table with 18 points. Marseille are second with 13 points.
15:29 GMTMessi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
