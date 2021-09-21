https://sputniknews.com/20210921/messi-to-miss-psgs-next-game-against-metz-as-club-confirms-argentines-knee-injury-1089274241.html
Messi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
Messi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
While his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up the Premier League with sparkling performances for Manchester United, Lionel Messi has so far struggled to
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner and PSG's star signing Lionel Messi will miss the French club's match against Metz on Wednesday due to an injury to his left knee.Confirming the 34-year-old forward's injury on its official website, the club said that Messi undertook an MRI scan, which showed bone contusion (a bruise) on his knee.The full extent of Messi's injury will be known in the next 48 hours, throwing his participation in PSG's blockbuster Champions League encounter with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in limbo. The French club faces City at home next week.Messi is also set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on Saturday. He's made an unimpressive start to his PSG career and is yet to score a goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite making three appearances.On Sunday, the Argentina captain was substituted by Pochettino in PSG's match against Lyon, a decision which didn't go down too well with Messi. While he may have looked out of sorts, PSG have managed to remain undefeated in their first six games of the season, currently topping the table with 18 points. Marseille are second with 13 points.
