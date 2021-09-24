https://sputniknews.com/20210924/can-he-hit-a-ball-like-that-trump-jeers-at-biden-as-he-shows-off-golfing-skills-1089379338.html

Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills

Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills

A recent poll has found that Joe Biden's approval ratings have for the first time fallen below those of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, with... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-24T17:56+0000

2021-09-24T17:56+0000

2021-09-24T17:56+0000

joe biden

donald trump

us

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/04/1052060491_0:343:1900:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_384f92078f54bb1e0eba814baef0f03a.jpg

Taking to the golf course on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rolled out a punch line for his White House successor, wondering whether Joe Biden could "hit a ball like that" after performing a successful drive.Someone behind the camera can be heard playing along and joking that "He'd forget where he hit it".According to Trump, golf is not the only sport where he would beat Biden, as the former president also suggested he would be superior in the boxing ring earlier.When he was asked who he would choose to box with, Trump immediately picked Biden, prudently passing over the professional boxers.Recent polls have shown that Trump also appears to be outracing Biden when it comes to approval ratings. The Democratic president, for the first time in his tenure, conceded several points to Trump, only garnering 46% approval among Americans compared to Trump's 48%, as shown in a new Harvard/Harris poll.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, donald trump, us, viral