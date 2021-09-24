Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuDonald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
A recent poll has found that Joe Biden's approval ratings have for the first time fallen below those of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, with Biden's numbers nose-diving to 46% compared to Trump's 48%.
Taking to the golf course on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rolled out a punch line for his White House successor, wondering whether Joe Biden could "hit a ball like that" after performing a successful drive.
"You think Biden can hit a ball like that?" Trump asked wryly. "He couldn't get it past the first tee!"
Someone behind the camera can be heard playing along and joking that "He'd forget where he hit it".
President Trump, playing golf: “Do you think Biden can hit a ball like that?”— D Alex (@D_Alex_connect) September 24, 2021
“He'd forget where he hit it!” pic.twitter.com/Dsb2zS9hnM
According to Trump, golf is not the only sport where he would beat Biden, as the former president also suggested he would be superior in the boxing ring earlier.
When he was asked who he would choose to box with, Trump immediately picked Biden, prudently passing over the professional boxers.
"He'd go down very, very quickly. He once said 'oh I'd like to take him behind the bar' and he'd be in big trouble if he did. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds", Trump said, pondering on a theoretical boxing match against his White House successor.
Recent polls have shown that Trump also appears to be outracing Biden when it comes to approval ratings. The Democratic president, for the first time in his tenure, conceded several points to Trump, only garnering 46% approval among Americans compared to Trump's 48%, as shown in a new Harvard/Harris poll.