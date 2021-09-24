Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/can-he-hit-a-ball-like-that-trump-jeers-at-biden-as-he-shows-off-golfing-skills-1089379338.html
Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
A recent poll has found that Joe Biden's approval ratings have for the first time fallen below those of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, with... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T17:56+0000
2021-09-24T17:56+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/04/1052060491_0:343:1900:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_384f92078f54bb1e0eba814baef0f03a.jpg
Taking to the golf course on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rolled out a punch line for his White House successor, wondering whether Joe Biden could "hit a ball like that" after performing a successful drive.Someone behind the camera can be heard playing along and joking that "He'd forget where he hit it".According to Trump, golf is not the only sport where he would beat Biden, as the former president also suggested he would be superior in the boxing ring earlier.When he was asked who he would choose to box with, Trump immediately picked Biden, prudently passing over the professional boxers.Recent polls have shown that Trump also appears to be outracing Biden when it comes to approval ratings. The Democratic president, for the first time in his tenure, conceded several points to Trump, only garnering 46% approval among Americans compared to Trump's 48%, as shown in a new Harvard/Harris poll.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/04/1052060491_17:0:1900:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_63d5ab5c148ff0e3c7fbe079b78d2548.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, viral

Can He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills

17:56 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuDonald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course
Donald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A recent poll has found that Joe Biden's approval ratings have for the first time fallen below those of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, with Biden's numbers nose-diving to 46% compared to Trump's 48%.
Taking to the golf course on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rolled out a punch line for his White House successor, wondering whether Joe Biden could "hit a ball like that" after performing a successful drive.

"You think Biden can hit a ball like that?" Trump asked wryly. "He couldn't get it past the first tee!"

Someone behind the camera can be heard playing along and joking that "He'd forget where he hit it".
According to Trump, golf is not the only sport where he would beat Biden, as the former president also suggested he would be superior in the boxing ring earlier.
When he was asked who he would choose to box with, Trump immediately picked Biden, prudently passing over the professional boxers.

"He'd go down very, very quickly. He once said 'oh I'd like to take him behind the bar' and he'd be in big trouble if he did. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds", Trump said, pondering on a theoretical boxing match against his White House successor.

Recent polls have shown that Trump also appears to be outracing Biden when it comes to approval ratings. The Democratic president, for the first time in his tenure, conceded several points to Trump, only garnering 46% approval among Americans compared to Trump's 48%, as shown in a new Harvard/Harris poll.
0170100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi
17:47 GMTUnited Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:38 GMTNetizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
17:24 GMTAhead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
17:01 GMTThousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities
16:55 GMT'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
16:52 GMTUS Treasury Greenlights Certain Transactions With Taliban
16:48 GMTWeak, Boring and Out-of-Touch: Labour Leader Panned by Voters on Eve of Conference
16:36 GMTMessi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
16:29 GMTIsraeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal With Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting