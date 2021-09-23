Moscow Regrets Oberlander Evaded Punishment – Russian Embassy in Canada

Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday.Currently, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting a response from the Canadian Justice Ministry on its request to transfer materials related to war crimes committed by the Nazis in the city of Yeysk during World War II, Stepanov said.The Russian Ambassador added that Moscow will not close the case against the former Nazi after his death as the crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations.The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.
WASHINGTON, September 23 (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets that Ex-Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander evaded punishment, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
“We regret that Oberlander escaped justice and punishment for the crimes he committed,” Stepanov said.
Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday.
Currently, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting a response from the Canadian Justice Ministry on its request to transfer materials related to war crimes committed by the Nazis in the city of Yeysk during World War II, Stepanov said.